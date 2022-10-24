Sindh government may purchase plastic bags from Argentina to store wheat

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with two ambassadors of Argentina, and Switzerland and discussed the flood situation and matters of mutual interest here at CM House.

Argentina: The chief minister of Argentina Mr. Leopoldo Francisco Sahores, apart from the flood situation, discussed the purchase of plastic bags used to store wheat and other grain. Argentina has the technology to manufacture plastic bags used to store grains. The plastic bags are medicated, therefore the grain stored in them is not infested with weevilled or moisturized.

Mr Shah said that his government procures 1.5 million tons of wheat every year, therefore, it wanted to purchase such bags. He directed his Special Assistant Syed Qasim Naveed to discuss the matter with Food Minister Mukesh Chawla and then negotiate with Argentina to purchase the bags.

Switzerland: The chief minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, in his meeting with the Ambassador of Switzerland Mr Georg Steiner discussed the investment opportunities in different sectors such as water, agriculture, and energy in Sindh. The CM and the ambassador agreed to hold more meetings through the provincial investment dept and commercial attache.