News Ticker: Tenants of Auqaf Departement Demands Ownership RightsIssues like climate change require collective efforts for joint solutions: GilaniSindh Government’s Successful Campaign Against Malaria: CM SindhFinance Minister Highlights Pakistan’s Economic Progress to Moody’sParticipation of 50 Couples in a Mass Wedding CeremonyMurad Rules Out Controversial Canal Project Without Sindh’s ConsentPakistan reaffirms unwavering commitment to purposes, principles of UN CharterIndia’s false flag tactics exposed: MinisterEnvoy Exposes Indian Misinformation on Kashmir to OIC ObserverNUML Spring Festival 2025 concludes with a celebration of culture, talent, and unityCurrency Market Sees Stability Amid Minor FluctuationsFour FC Personnel Killed in Quetta ExplosionNAB Chief Launches Facilitation Desk at Lahore Chamber of CommerceSuspect Involved in Illegal Currency Exchange ArrestedPakistan Eyes Return to Commercial Credit Markets Amid Rating BoostGlobalization as modern neocolonialism undermines Muslim intellectual autonomy: Dr AnisPunjab Advances Malaria Fight with Comprehensive StrategyIncrease in Temperature: Severe Heat Forecast for Southern Regions of the CountryUniversity of Chitral Celebrates New Water Filtration Plant InstallationTwo Elders from Rawalakot Martyred by Indian ArmyGovt Lifts Tariff Cap for EV Charging Stations to Spur GrowthCDWP Greenlights Key National Development Projects Worth BillionsStock Market Sees Mixed Performance with KSE100 Index ClimbingKorean Delegation Visits UET Lahore to Boost Academic CooperationKarachi Mayor Visits Shanghai Urban Planning Office, Explores Smart City CollaborationSarfaraz Embraces New Role as Quetta Gladiators Team DirectorPakistan Women’s Cricket Team Ready for World Cup After Qualifier TriumphWanted member of bike lifter gang arrestedCivil Society Decries Secretive Amendments to Karachi Building LawsWater Supply to Sacrificial Animals Begins at Northern Bypass Cattle MarketAafia Movement Leader Expresses Condolences over Pope Francis’s DemiseAKU and Partners Launch Ambitious Malaria Elimination Project in ThattaQuetta Cracks Down on Overpriced Bread; 107 Bakeries SealedSindh Governor Meets Iraqi Officials in BaghdadPTI Foundation Day: Haleems Assails Shehbaz, Bilawal for ‘Misleading’ Public on CanalsCM, Industrialists Agree on PPP Model for Karachi DevelopmentPakistan Calls for Revival of Multilateralism at UN MeetingAnjuman Tajiran Ittehad Group Announces Two-Day Strike in Solidarity with PalestiniansSenator Ahsan, President, Kissan Ittehad discuss farmers’ issuesAbbottabad: Spectacular Display of Students’ Creative Abilities at Annual Art ExhibitionLand Dispute: Uncle Kills Two NephewsMeeting Between Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah and U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie BakerProtest Held Against Water Shortage in ThattaFinance Minister Urges S and P Global to Upgrade Pakistan’s Credit RatingSevere Protest Over Water Shortage in ThattaOpportunities in the Digital World for Women: Shaza Fatima KhawajaPakistan, Russia Move Towards Institutional Commodity Trade IntegrationPakistan and UAE Discuss Economic Cooperation and Cryptocurrency RegulationMurad, IsDB Review Progress on Flood Housing, WASH and Health Projects in SindhSaudi govt reported 1,296 individuals holding bogus Pakistani passports: Senate body toldSevere Heat Forecasted in Most Parts of the CountryPTI Sindh to Mark April 25 as Pakistan Zindabad Day with Rallies and CampsGovt Repatriates Over 9,600 Afghan Nationals in Ongoing Deportation EffortState Bank of Pakistan Releases New Exchange Rates for April 24, 2025Finance Minister Lures Turkish Investment in Pakistan’s Dairy and Livestock SectorsSpecial Envoy’s visit reaffirms OIC’s commitment to Kashmir cause: FO(National):Senate panel calls for centralized health data, mental health reformsJamaat-e-Islami Announces Strike in Mardan Against IsraelPolio Campaign Resumes in Mastung After Attack Halts EffortsMemon Urges Global Powers to Take Notice of Indus Water Treaty SuspensionKarachi, Shanghai Mayors Explore Urban Development CollaborationRawalakot Higher Secondary School Sangola Reduced to Ashes by Mysterious FireBody of Local Resident Discovered in Deserted Mastung HomePolio Team Attack Sparks Outrage in QuettaJI Challenges Purchase of 138 Double-Cabin Vehicles For ACs in SCPakistan Sets Sights on Dominant Role at Dhaka Trade FairSpokesperson Expresses Concern Over Anantnag AttackParticipation of Sindh’s Special Assistant in Political Forum in ChinaThe Principles of Muslim Luminaries Serve as a Guide for Future Generations: Chaudhry Latif AkbarBilawal Bhutto Zardari Urges Swift Relief Efforts in Rain-Hit Gilgit-BaltistanBooks as Bridges Between Generations and Cultures: CM SindhThe 53rd Urs of Tehreek-e-Pakistan Leader Allama Zahoor-ul-Hasan Dars CommemoratedProtest in Khori Chana Against Electricity CrisisCurrency Exchange Rates: Forex Market Update7th Polio case of current year confirmed in KP’s Torghar DistrictPakistan expresses concern over tourist deaths in IIOJK attackRise in Daylight Thefts Alarms Quetta ResidentsMinister Malik and UNDP Delegation Assess Glacial Lake Outburst Projects in ShigarPolio Team Attack in Mastung Claims Lives of Two Levies PersonnelCattle Market Thrives with 2,200 Sacrificial Animals In KarachiTragic Collision Claims Four Lives on Mekran Coastal HighwayStock Market Slump: KSE100 Index Drops by Over 1,200 PointsSenators express dismay over Minister’s absence in Senate panel meeting on Overseas PakistanisBalochistan Enhances Artist Welfare Efforts with New Committee AppointmentSenate body reviews solar panel issues, rightsizing policy, circular debt restructuringImmediate Steps Needed for the Development of Azad Kashmir: Muhammad Tahir KhokharMinorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: MinisterExperts say Pakistan’s digital future hinges on data governance reformsMayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab Departs for Shanghai VisitApproval of 8 Million Rupees for the Treatment of Deserving PatientsForecast of hot and dry weather across the country, with a chance of rain in upper regionsSub-committee formed to investigate private hajj quota issue, fix responsibilityPakistan, Russia reaffirm to strengthen cooperation in shared challenges posed by terrorist groupsArrest of a Suspect Conducting Recce for Terrorism in LyariSufis, saints taught, preached message of peace, love, harmony : GilaniSindh Chief Minister Expresses Condolences on the Passing of Pope FrancisPrime Minister Sharif Arrives at Ankara on Two-Day Visit to TurkiyeNDMA organizes seminar on ‘Strengthening Risk Communication through Impactful Disaster Reporting’ HBAC of Senate meetsPakistan Achieves Record $1.2 Billion Current Account Surplus in March