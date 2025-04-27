Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, issued a special message on World Malaria Day, stating that the Sindh government is taking effective measures to prevent malaria.
He mentioned that the global day is being observed under the themes “Zero Malaria Starts with Me” and “Ready to Beat Malaria.”
The Chief Minister identified malaria as a mosquito-borne disease and stated that actions are ongoing against it. Across the province, 3,541 health professionals are appointed for malaria diagnosis.
He further added that the Sindh government has distributed one lakh (100,000) mosquito nets in flood-affected districts, especially in the Nasirabad area of Qambar district.
The Chief Minister reported a 45% reduction in malaria and dengue cases compared to last year. He emphasized that a clean environment is the foundation of a healthy society and that a healthy society is the guarantee of a bright future.
Murad Ali Shah stated that keeping the environment clean is a collective responsibility for all of us, and the Sindh government is achieving significant successes in the field of public health.