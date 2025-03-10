Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori attended his ninth Sehri in North Karachi, where he was warmly welcomed by local residents. People gathered in large numbers, took selfies with him, and shared a meal.
According to a statement by Sindh Governor House today, speaking to the media, he highlighted the “Ittehad-e-Ramadan” initiative, under which 1 million people will receive Iftar and dinner. He assured residents that he would remain among them until their concerns were addressed.
Governor Sindh praised the Chief of Army Staff’s efforts in attracting foreign investment through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), stating that Karachi’s development hinges on international investments. He urged the public to monitor the utilization of allocated funds to ensure meaningful progress.
He stressed that citizens deserve access to quality education and proper healthcare. Addressing criticism regarding his constitutional role, he questioned why he should remain silent on issues like clean drinking water, electricity, gas supply, and infrastructure. Those present at the Sehri voiced support for his stance.
Clarifying his position, he stated that rather than criticism, his efforts should be seen as assistance in addressing Karachi’s long-standing problems. Expressing optimism for the city’s future, he pointed to concrete steps taken, including the transformation of Governor House into an IT education hub, where 50,000 students are now being trained.
He further revealed that 950,000 ration bags have been distributed, and motorcycles have been provided to victims of theft or snatching. He also highlighted the “Umeed Ki Ghanti” helpline, which operates 24/7 to address public grievances.
Governor Sindh assured people that they could turn to him for support, stating, ‘If anyone harasses or disrespects you, tell them your brother is the Governor.’ He called on all communities to unite in solving Karachi’s challenges, emphasizing the importance of IT education in securing economic stability.