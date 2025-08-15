Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and Lahore Qalandars Chief Executive Officer Atif Rana met at Governor House to discuss sports advancement and youth development. Their dialogue centered on promoting athletics, nurturing young potential, and collaborative strategies for future programs.
Rana detailed the Qalandars Player Development Program and forthcoming ventures. Tessori reaffirmed his dedication to equipping young athletes with state-of-the-art resources.
The discussion also encompassed proposals for enhancing athletic infrastructure at both the national and provincial levels. Both parties concurred on bolstering the sporting spirit throughout the nation.
Rana outlined the reigning PSL champions” future aims and objectives. Tessori pledged complete support for athletic promotion. This meeting is anticipated to generate fresh avenues for cricket growth and youth talent cultivation within Sindh.