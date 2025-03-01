KARACHI: The Sindh government’s Women Development Department will soon introduce an e-commerce platform and mobile application to connect female artisans from rural and underprivileged areas with international buyers. The initiative aims to provide direct market access, eliminate middlemen and maximize financial benefits for skilled craftswomen.
This was stated by Sindh Women Development Minister Shaheena Sher Ali while addressing as the guest of honor at the 17th CSR Summit & Awards 2025 organized by the National Forum for Environment & Health (NFEH).
According to NFEH statement today, Shaheena said 100 female workers from each district in Sindh would receive training to use e-commerce platforms effectively. She emphasized that the department will also organize skill enhancement sessions to help artisans meet global standards and expand their outreach.
Shaheena said that smartphones should be used as a marketing tool by small entrepreneurs from low and middle-income groups. She noted that COVID-19 lockdowns demonstrated the effectiveness of digital platforms for education and business.
MNA Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui urged citizens to engage with their elected representatives to resolve civic issues. He disclosed that the federal government had approved the release of funds to MNAs for essential development projects in Karachi and Hyderabad.
Brig (Retd) Tarique Quadir Lakhiar, CEO of Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services (SIEHS), informed attendees that Rescue 1122 currently operates with 461 ambulances in Sindh, which will soon increase to 640. He noted that 110 ambulances are equipped with ventilators, and a boat-based ambulance service will be launched to aid fishermen along Sindh’s coast.
Muhammad Ghazzal, Chief Operating Officer of Saylani Welfare International Trust, shared that Saylani, in collaboration with the Thar Foundation, has been providing IT training to students from Thar, enabling them to earn foreign exchange through freelance work. He added that Saylani’s IT education program is producing 30,000 graduates annually with skills in high-demand software technologies.
Faryal Asif of Al-Furqan Welfare Organisation announced a partnership with the Korangi Association of Trade & Industry to establish charitable schools for children of industrial workers.
NFEH President Naeem Qureshi urged the government to strengthen collaborations with private sector organizations, donors, and philanthropists to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
NFEH Secretary General Ruqiya Naeem and Vice-President Nadeem Asraf also spoke at the event, acknowledging the contributions of the private sector to social welfare.