Sir Syed University initiates plantation campaign

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology initiated tree plantation campaign at the campus under which a large number of such saplings were planted that absorb carbon and emit oxygen in the atmosphere to reduce the environmental pollution. Trees not only eliminate air pollution but also increase the amount of oxygen in the atmosphere.

Director General of Parks and Horticulture, Sindh, Junaidullah Khan said that we have so far planted more than 200,000 saplings across the city. We should give importance to growing trees to breath in a clean atmosphere. Hospitals become deserted when you develop forest and gardens in the cities. He also assured Sir Syed University of his full support in this plantation drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor SSUET, Javaid Anwar, said that the best way to deal with climatic hazards is tree plantation. It will not only create awareness among the students about safe and pollution-free environment, but also motivate them to make efforts to grow environment friendly plants at the campus that would play a key role in reducing the pollution of the environment by absorbing carbon dioxide and emitting oxygen. Sir Syed University is going to install solar panels for acquiring energy to make environment clean.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that we are entering a new era of climatic change, so we need to set up a comprehensive and integrated system in accordance with the contemporary demands. Emission of green gases is the main cause of global warming. Today, one and a half billion people are breathing in toxic air due to the industrial wastage. Environmental pollution is increasing all over the world due to cutting of trees. In Pakistan, forests were never given special attention and area of the existing forests is less than the international standards.

Registrar Syed Sarfaraz Ali said that plantations make the environment beautiful and attractive as well as it increases fertility of the land. The threat of global warming is increasing due to the cutting and fall of trees. The increase in atmospheric temperature would cause glaciers to melt faster that will increase the level of seas. It may cause floods and create threat for the cities to be submerged in the future. Col (R) Zafaruddin said that personality grooming is necessary for nation building. We should develop attitude and sense of humanity.