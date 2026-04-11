﻿Soreh Badshah should be officially given the status of a national hero: Muslim League Functional

Sardar Abdul Rahim, Secretary General of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) Sindh, has demanded that Soreh Badshah be officially given the status of a national hero and his martyrdom day be observed at the state level.

Sardar Abdul Rahim said in a statement today that the revolutionary leader, known as the Imam of the Revolution, was hanged at the age of 32 for playing a key role in the freedom struggle against British imperialism.

He said that Soreh Badshah’s unwavering opposition to British colonial rule set a profound example of courage and bravery.

According to the PML-F official, Pakistan’s independence was a direct result of the sacrifices of Soreh Badshah and the thousands of Hurs who fought alongside him.

Sardar Abdul Rahim stressed that the Hur movement was a decisive force that compelled British imperialism to withdraw from the region, a feat accomplished through the great sacrifices of countless Hur Mujahideen.

He also demanded that the struggle of the martyr Soreh Badshah against colonialism be included in the country’s national curriculum to inform future generations.

The Secretary-General praised the continued patriotism of the Hur community, adding that its members are still deployed to protect the country’s borders today.

Sardar Abdul Rahim reiterated his commitment to this cause, vowing that the struggle will continue until the mission of the martyr Soreh Badshah is fulfilled.

These remarks were made at a gathering where other leaders of the Hur community and the Muslim League Functional also spoke, paying tribute to the revolutionary figure.