Steam boiler explosion claims four lives in Faisalabad

Faisalabad: Four workers of the Sargodha Cloth Mills, Faisalabad died after the steam boiler at the Mills exploded, according to a report on Wednesday.

The dead have been identified as 12-year-old Salman, Mustansar, Zunair Rasheed and Wasim Jan. All four had been under treatment at Allied Hospital’s Burns Unit for the last three days.

Lamenting inaction on the part of the Punjab government, Labour leader Baba Latif has said that four workers have died in the incident and still Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has not taken notice of it.

“Still the condition of one of the injured is critical,” he has said, adding, “It appears that workers’ life has no value.”

Latif has said that the dead include a 12-year-old boy. “But the Labour Department was not aware that a child was working in the Mills,” he has said, adding, “Had the department taken action under the Child Labour Act, Salman’s life could have been saved.”