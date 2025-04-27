Miscreants pelted stones at the vehicle of Nisar Khuhro, President of Pakistan People’s Party Sindh, in Sukkur. This incident occurred on Sukkur Jail Road while Khuhro was on his way to attend a rally in Sukkur.
According to the spokesperson for the President of People’s Party Sindh, the attackers had ‘Jeay Sindh’ flags, stones, and sticks in their hands. Nisar Khuhro was accompanied in the vehicle by Provincial General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Provincial Coordination Secretary Nauman Sheikh, and spokesperson Shakeel Memon. The vehicle was being driven by People’s Party Sukkur’s General Secretary Veeram Mehr.
As Nisar Khuhro’s vehicle reached Sukkur Jail Road, the agitated individuals began pelting stones, breaking the rear window of the vehicle. The People’s Party condemned this attack, calling it an act of mischief.
The spokesperson stated that due to the People’s Party’s struggle against the canals, the federal government has accepted Sindh’s stance, which has resulted in some people harboring envy towards the People’s Party.
The People’s Party has appealed to the leadership of political and nationalist parties to take action against rogue elements within their ranks. The spokesperson emphasized that stone-pelting, baton charges, or abusive language are unbecoming of any political or nationalist party’s workers.
The spokesperson further stated that the People’s Party will continue to play its role in safeguarding the existence of Sindh.