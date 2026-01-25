In a decisive move to tackle the rising number of fatal traffic accidents on the Sakrand National Highway, the Motorway Police have formulated a strict action plan against sugarcane-laden trolleys during the current cane crushing season.
This strategy was finalized today in a key meeting presided over by SSP Motorway Police Abid Mirza in Sakrand Tehsil. The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including the Sakrand Sugar Mills administration and local growers, to deliberate on the public safety issue.
Notable attendees included GM Mansoor Sabzwari, AGM Allah Ditto Bhatti, and DSP Azeem Khan Zardari, who participated in the deliberations.
Addressing the participants, SSP Mirza stated that road safety laws would be strictly applied to sugarcane transportation to protect human lives. He specifically warned that overloading would not be tolerated.
In a direct response to safety concerns, and upon SSP Mirza’s directive, the sugar mill administration distributed 200 reflective sheets among the drivers. This measure aims to ensure the trolleys are clearly visible in the dark, thereby preventing potential accidents.
The meeting concluded with a pledge from the sugar mill representatives and growers to fully comply with the new safety directives, committing to end the practice of overloading and ensure safe driving on the highway.