Strong earthquake jolts several KP cities

SWAT: A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on Richter scale jolted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities of Swat, Malakand and surrounding areas on Sunday. No loss of life and property has so far been reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, the earthquake struck the region at 6:39am at a depth of 179km with the epicenter in Hindu Kush mountainous region of Afghanistan. It had a longitude of 77.99 East and a latitude of 38.28 North. The tremors were also felt in Charsadda, Shangla and Mingora and people rushed out of their houses reciting Shahada.