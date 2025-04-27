The Chief Minister of Punjab is providing facilities to citizens under the interest-free loan program and the Apna Ghar scheme. However, the tenants of the Department of Auqaf have demanded from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz that they should also be granted ownership rights.
Thousands of tenants of the Department of Auqaf, residing in shops, houses, or plots, have appealed to end their tenancy and grant them ownership rights. They argue that just as citizens are being facilitated under the Apna Ghar scheme, similar considerations should be extended to them.
The tenants have complained that the Department of Auqaf has issued notices of a 5 to 8 times increase in rent, which is a challenging move for them. They have demanded from the Chief Minister to immediately halt the implementation of these notices and devise an appropriate strategy for them.
It is noteworthy that the tenants of the Department of Auqaf have been residing in these properties for several decades and have been paying rent regularly. The citizens argue that considering their long-standing tenancy, they should be granted ownership rights.