News Ticker: ﻿Pakistan Calls for Revival of Multilateralism at UN Meeting﻿Anjuman Tajiran Ittehad Group Announces Two-Day Strike in Solidarity with Palestinians﻿Senator Ahsan, President, Kissan Ittehad discuss farmers’ issues﻿Abbottabad: Spectacular Display of Students’ Creative Abilities at Annual Art Exhibition﻿Land Dispute: Uncle Kills Two Nephews﻿Meeting Between Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah and U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker﻿Protest Held Against Water Shortage in Thatta﻿Finance Minister Urges S and P Global to Upgrade Pakistan’s Credit Rating﻿Severe Protest Over Water Shortage in Thatta﻿Opportunities in the Digital World for Women: Shaza Fatima Khawaja﻿Pakistan, Russia Move Towards Institutional Commodity Trade Integration﻿Pakistan and UAE Discuss Economic Cooperation and Cryptocurrency Regulation﻿Murad, IsDB Review Progress on Flood Housing, WASH and Health Projects in Sindh﻿Saudi govt reported 1,296 individuals holding bogus Pakistani passports: Senate body told﻿Severe Heat Forecasted in Most Parts of the Country﻿PTI Sindh to Mark April 25 as Pakistan Zindabad Day with Rallies and Camps﻿Govt Repatriates Over 9,600 Afghan Nationals in Ongoing Deportation Effort﻿State Bank of Pakistan Releases New Exchange Rates for April 24, 2025﻿Finance Minister Lures Turkish Investment in Pakistan’s Dairy and Livestock Sectors﻿Special Envoy’s visit reaffirms OIC’s commitment to Kashmir cause: FO﻿(National):Senate panel calls for centralized health data, mental health reforms﻿Jamaat-e-Islami Announces Strike in Mardan Against Israel﻿Polio Campaign Resumes in Mastung After Attack Halts Efforts﻿Memon Urges Global Powers to Take Notice of Indus Water Treaty Suspension﻿Karachi, Shanghai Mayors Explore Urban Development Collaboration﻿Rawalakot Higher Secondary School Sangola Reduced to Ashes by Mysterious Fire﻿Body of Local Resident Discovered in Deserted Mastung Home﻿Polio Team Attack Sparks Outrage in Quetta﻿JI Challenges Purchase of 138 Double-Cabin Vehicles For ACs in SC﻿Pakistan Sets Sights on Dominant Role at Dhaka Trade Fair﻿Spokesperson Expresses Concern Over Anantnag Attack﻿Participation of Sindh’s Special Assistant in Political Forum in China﻿The Principles of Muslim Luminaries Serve as a Guide for Future Generations: Chaudhry Latif Akbar﻿Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Urges Swift Relief Efforts in Rain-Hit Gilgit-Baltistan﻿Books as Bridges Between Generations and Cultures: CM Sindh﻿The 53rd Urs of Tehreek-e-Pakistan Leader Allama Zahoor-ul-Hasan Dars Commemorated﻿Protest in Khori Chana Against Electricity Crisis﻿Currency Exchange Rates: Forex Market Update﻿7th Polio case of current year confirmed in KP’s Torghar District﻿Pakistan expresses concern over tourist deaths in IIOJK attack﻿Rise in Daylight Thefts Alarms Quetta Residents﻿Minister Malik and UNDP Delegation Assess Glacial Lake Outburst Projects in Shigar﻿Polio Team Attack in Mastung Claims Lives of Two Levies Personnel﻿Cattle Market Thrives with 2,200 Sacrificial Animals In Karachi﻿Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives on Mekran Coastal Highway﻿Stock Market Slump: KSE100 Index Drops by Over 1,200 Points﻿Senators express dismay over Minister’s absence in Senate panel meeting on Overseas Pakistanis﻿Balochistan Enhances Artist Welfare Efforts with New Committee Appointment﻿Senate body reviews solar panel issues, rightsizing policy, circular debt restructuring﻿Immediate Steps Needed for the Development of Azad Kashmir: Muhammad Tahir Khokhar﻿Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: Minister﻿Experts say Pakistan’s digital future hinges on data governance reforms﻿Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab Departs for Shanghai Visit﻿Approval of 8 Million Rupees for the Treatment of Deserving Patients﻿Forecast of hot and dry weather across the country, with a chance of rain in upper regions﻿Sub-committee formed to investigate private hajj quota issue, fix responsibility﻿Pakistan, Russia reaffirm to strengthen cooperation in shared challenges posed by terrorist groups﻿Arrest of a Suspect Conducting Recce for Terrorism in Lyari﻿Sufis, saints taught, preached message of peace, love, harmony : Gilani﻿Sindh Chief Minister Expresses Condolences on the Passing of Pope Francis﻿Prime Minister Sharif Arrives at Ankara on Two-Day Visit to Turkiye﻿NDMA organizes seminar on ‘Strengthening Risk Communication through Impactful Disaster Reporting’﻿ HBAC of Senate meets﻿Pakistan Achieves Record $1.2 Billion Current Account Surplus in March﻿PM Urges Global Unity to Combat Pollution on International Earth Day﻿Pakistan Calls on UNSC to Tackle Haiti Crisis with Urgency﻿Sindh Government Expresses Concerns over Controversial Canal Construction﻿Kyrgyz Ambassador and Jam Kamal Forge Path to Enhanced Trade Relations﻿Price Control Committee’s Bread Price Reduction Not Yet Reflected in Quetta﻿Unidentified Body Discovered in Chagai’s Gul Guz Area﻿Karachi Chamber’s Economic Proposals Set to Take Center Stage in National Strategy﻿Expression of Abdul Jabbar Khan at the 16th Consumers Food Safety Conference﻿Exams Postponed Amid Tensions Over New BBISE Chairman﻿U.S. Consul General’s Hyderabad Visit Reinforces U.S.-Pakistan Bonds﻿Tragic Accident in Hub: Over Ten Dead in Mazda Truck Plunge﻿PTCL Group Reports 22% Revenue Surge in Q1 2025﻿Finance Minister Assured IMF Pakistan’s Commitment to Economic Reforms﻿Rwandan Foreign Minister Visits Pakistan to Bolster Bilateral Ties﻿Malaysia and Pakistan Forge Digital Finance Alliance﻿Balochistan Finance Department Scraps Dietary Charges for Budget Preparations﻿International Earth Day Highlights Power of Individuals to Protect Planet﻿Announcement of Support for Peaceful Million March by Nizam-e-Mustafa Party﻿Pakistan and Rwanda Explore Strengthening Bilateral Relations﻿Condolences by Minorities People’s Alliance Pakistan on the Passing of Pope Francis﻿Rwanda’s Foreign Minister expresses keenness to broaden ties with Pakistan in multiple sectors﻿More than 20 People Injured in Mad Dog Attacks in Neelum Valley﻿ Justice Mansoor Ali Shah takes oath as acting CJP﻿Water Resource Restoration Discussed at the University of Balochistan﻿President and PM Call for Embracing Iqbal’s Vision on His Death Anniversary﻿Ethiopian Ambassador Urges Sialkot Businesses to Tap African Markets﻿SSGCL Seeks Gas Price Hike in New Petition to OGRA﻿PMDC resolves record number of 117,824 cases in one year﻿Sindh CM Unveils Massive Polio Eradication Drive Targeting Over 10 Million Children﻿KCCI and PBC Dubai Forge Path for Enhanced Trade Ties﻿Federal Health Minister Hails Indus Hospital’s Free Healthcare Model﻿Prime Minister Condemns Attack on Anti-Polio Campaign Security in South Waziristan﻿Iqbal’s Vision to Illuminate Global Stage: Ahsan Iqbal Unveils Strategic Initiatives﻿253 km road constructed in Gwadar as per Master Plan:Senate body told﻿Injured Youth from Naushahro Feroze Passes Away﻿Pakistan Expels Record Number of Illegal Afghan Nationals
TGI Fridays Appoints Phil Broad as President of International Franchising

TGI Fridays Appoints Phil Broad as President of International Franchising

  • April 25, 2025

Veteran F&B Leader to Drive Global Growth and Brand Innovation Across 40+ Countries

DALLAS, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TGI Fridays, the iconic global brand known for bringing bold food, vibrant energy, and American-style hospitality to over 41 countries, is proud to announce the appointment of Phil Broad as President of TGI Fridays International Franchising. Based in Dubai, Broad will oversee the brand’s international operations and franchise partnerships, with a focus on accelerating global growth and delivering exceptional guest experiences worldwide.

Broad served as Managing Director of TGI Fridays UK from 1997 to 2000. In addition to his deep understanding of the brand, he has over 30 years of global leadership experience in the food and beverage, hospitality and retail sectors. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated the ability to drive strategic transformation, unlock new markets and deliver high-performance results in culturally diverse and dynamic environments.

“Phil’s return to the Fridays family comes at a pivotal time for our global brand,” said Ray Blanchette, TGI Fridays CEO. “His proven ability to lead brand expansion, strengthen franchisee relationships, and elevate the guest experience makes him the right person to shape the next chapter of our international business.”

Before rejoining Fridays, Broad served as Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage at Alghanim Industries, where he led a portfolio of more than 270 restaurants across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). During his tenure, he introduced Slim Chickens to the Middle East, redefined the Costa Coffee brand in Saudi Arabia through a partnership with the Saudi Coffee Company and oversaw the rapid expansion of Wendy’s in the region. His leadership earned him multiple honors, including the Growth Mindset Award from Wendy’s International and Franchisee of the Year for both Costa Coffee and Wendy’s.

Earlier in his career, Broad held senior roles at IHG, Jumeirah Restaurants and Starbucks UK & Ireland, where he led operations for hundreds of locations and launched innovative programs, including the Starbucks Card and the brand’s first UK drive-thru. While leading TGI Fridays UK, he was named International Operator of the Year.

Broad’s appointment comes at a time of exciting momentum for TGI Fridays, which is currently in a transformational growth phase with nearly 300 international locations and a robust development pipeline.

“I’m honored to return to where my passion for international growth began,” said Broad. “Fridays is a truly iconic global brand with untapped potential, and I look forward to working with our incredible franchise partners to take it to new heights around the world.”

Broad holds certifications in franchise and hospitality management and has completed multiple executive leadership programs. He will report directly to Ray Blanchette.

About TGI Fridays
As the world’s first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays is the birthplace of flair, freedom and celebration, bringing people together to socialize and experience “That Fridays Feeling™,” a sense of celebrating the fun in everyday moments, big and small. For 60 years, Fridays has been lifting spirits around the world, currently with 391 restaurants in 41 countries serving high-quality, classic American food and iconic drinks backed by authentic and genuine service. Visit www.tgifridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards.® Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

TGI Fridays Media Contact:
Leigh Villegas
+1 229-220-9660
Email: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8fdf1ec-354b-412a-beae-61d18483e32a

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9438858

TGI Fridays Appoints Phil Broad as President of International Franchising

