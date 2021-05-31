KHAIRPUR: Three children of a family were killed when a wall of the house fell on them near Kandiaro on Monday.

According to details, the children were playing at the house of Mudasar Ali near Muhabat Dero of taluka Kandiaro when the wall of the house fell on them. As a result, three children came under the wall of deris and died. Those killed were Rehana, Aisha and Ghulam Dastagir.

The bodies were shifted to a local hospital and after medico legal formalities, were handed over to their heirs. A mourning atmosphere was prevalent in the locality.