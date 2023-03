LAHORE:Three people were killed and two injured when a rickshaw collided with a tractor trolley on Lahore’s Lower Mall near Taj Company office, police said Sunday.

The dead were identified as Amjad Bhatti, Sajjad Ahmad and Usman. The injured were shifted to Mayo Hospital for treatment where their condition was stated to be critical.

The trolley driver fled from the scene after the collision. The Police have started investigation into the matter after taking the dead bodies into custody.