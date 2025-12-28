Residents confronting issues of land encroachments and other civic problems brought their complaints directly to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Operations, Qazi Ali Raza, during an open court session held at his office.
According to a police report today, the public hearing, convened under an open-door policy, was initiated following special directives from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, aimed at ensuring the immediate redressal of citizen grievances.
SSP Raza attentively listened to the concerns presented by the attendees and subsequently issued orders to the concerned officers. He mandated prompt legal action on the marked applications within a specified timeframe and demanded a compliance report on the matter.
Speaking on the occasion, the SSP for Operations underscored the Islamabad Police”s zero-tolerance policy concerning violence against women and children, affirming that providing maximum relief to the public remains a primary objective.
He further emphasised that the supremacy of the law would be upheld at all costs and that every citizen possesses equal rights. All applications, he assured, would be adjudicated strictly on merit.
The protection of citizens’ lives, property, and dignity is of the utmost importance, the SSP added.