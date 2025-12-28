Trending News: ﻿Infinix And Qist Bazaar Launch Partnership To Make Smart Devices More Accessible Through Instalment Plans﻿OIC and Libya Partner to Launch Advanced AI Hub for Health, Agriculture﻿China Bolsters Pakistan’s Flood Relief Efforts with Third Humanitarian Shipment﻿UAE President and Pakistani PM Commit to significantly enhancing bilateral strategic partnership﻿Top Cop Vows Swift Action as Land Encroachment Complaints Dominate Open Court﻿National Police Foundation Chief Mandates Sweeping Reforms for Transparency and Public Trust﻿Framework for 600-Bed Hospital in Larkana﻿IBA Becomes First Pakistani Public Institution to Attain Full UNICON Membership﻿Tax Office Nets Over Rs2.6 Billion in Landmark Enforcement Action Against Single Defaulter﻿Bullish Momentum Continues as KSE-100 Jumps 1,570 Points Amidst Trading Frenzy﻿Dollar Premium In Open Market Widens As Key Currencies Show Strength﻿Pakistan Secures 300,000-Tonne Rice Export Deal with Iran﻿Sindh CM visits Quaid’s mazar, says urges national unity﻿Quaid’s birthday, Christmas celebrated at Sindh Governor’s House﻿PPP Plans Nationwide Commemorations for Benazir Bhutto’s Death Anniversary﻿Karachi Mayor Accuses Federal Govt of Neglecting Nation’s Economic Hub﻿Tessori Opens four-day Aalmi Urdu Conference in Karachi﻿Army Chief Reaffirms Commitment To Minority Rights At Christmas Service in rawalpindi﻿Year in Review: 15 Legislators Passed Away during 2025﻿Victorious MNA Represents Just 18 Percent of NA-56 Electorate: Analysis﻿Sindh CM Asserts Full Fundamental Rights for Minorities During Christmas Celebrations﻿Sindh CM Claims Pakistan Has Defeated India on Diplomatic and Political Fronts﻿PTI Leaders Position Imran Khan as Jinnah’s Successor, Decry Current ‘Injustice’﻿Gilani Extends Christmas Wishes, Highlights Legislative Action to Protect Minority Rights﻿Security forces kill two Khwarij in Dera Ismail Khan﻿UAE President Arrives for High-Stakes Talks on Trade, Investment, and Energy﻿Pakistan’s Christians Mark Christmas with Nationwide Festivities﻿Pakistan’s Civil and Military Leadership Reaffirms Commitment to Quaid’s Democratic and Security Vision﻿PM Vows to Thwart Injustice Against Minorities, Guarantees Equal Rights﻿Gilani Calls for National Unity, Citing Jinnah’s Vision as More Relevant Than Ever﻿Military Leadership Reaffirms Resolve to Guard Territorial Integrity on Jinnah’s Anniversary﻿Minister Urges Nation to Rise Above Differences in Tribute to Jinnah’s Vision﻿Nation Marks Jinnah’s 149th Birthday with Ceremonial Tributes﻿Change of guard ceremony held at Quaid’s mausoleum﻿Sindh Governor, CM, Cabinet Members Visit Mazar-e-Quaid﻿Sharjeel Urges Nation to Discard Ego and Prejudice for Pakistan’s Progress﻿Capital Police Chief Orders Strengthened Intelligence, Crackdown on Criminals﻿Pakistan Envoy Underscores UN Interfaith Harmony Resolutions at Embassy Christmas Celebration﻿Bilawal inaugurates Indus University Hospital﻿Major Haul of Narcotics and Weapons Seized in Capital-Wide Raids﻿Prime Suspect Apprehended in Multi-Million Rupee Trust Fraud﻿Eight Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan Intelligence Operation﻿Federal Port Overhaul Aims to Slash Cargo Delays, Boost Trade Competitiveness﻿Pakistan, ADB Sign Two Key Initiatives of USD 730 Million﻿FPCCI Leader Urges Privatisation of Failing State Enterprises to Realise Jinnah’s Vision﻿Rare Photographs Illuminate Jinnah’s Legacy on 149th Birth Anniversary﻿Governor Tessori dedicates Mohajir Culture Day to Army martyrs﻿Army Top Brass Vows to Dismantle Terror-Crime-Political Nexus﻿UAE President To Arrive in Pakistan on Friday for High-Stakes Talks on Trade, Regional Stability﻿Nation Set to Commemorate 149th Birth Anniversary of Quaid Tomorrow﻿Liabilities worth Rs182 billion transferred to PIA buyer﻿Pakistan Orders Fast-Track Privatisation of Power Firms in Major Energy Sector Overhaul﻿Sindh CM Orders Urgent Push on BRT Red Line Amid Concerns Over Slow ADB Fund Utilisation﻿Strict helmet enforcement in Rawalpindi leads to exceptional decline in head injuries in first 3 weeks of December﻿Global Forest Sector Rebounds With $486 Billion Trade After Sharp 2023 Decline﻿Another suspect arrested in Dr. Warda murder case, large cache of weapons and explosives recovered﻿Pakistan Eyes Major Meat and Rice Exports to Gulf, Central Asia﻿Sharif Orders Rapid Port Expansion and Sweeping Reforms to Boost Trade﻿Pakistan’s Exports Stagnate at $32 Billion Despite Diplomatic Successes, Government Vows Major Shift﻿PSX Sheds Over PKR 36 Billion as Bearish Sentiment Grips Trading Floor﻿Severe cold wave in northern areas, weather expected to remain cold and dry﻿Current parliamentary system has completely failed: Pasban-e-Watan Pakistan﻿The flag of truth has been raised in Bangladesh after eternal sacrifices: Jamaat-e-Islami﻿PPP Khairpur endorses Progressive Panel in District Bar election﻿Shehbaz Renews Dialogue Offer To PTI, Warns Against Unlawful Actions﻿PTI Leader Claims Imran’s Freedom is Sole Solution to Pakistan’s Crises﻿Pakistan Seeks Substantial UAE Investment to Bolster Key Sectors﻿Fog Reigns in Punjab, Motorways Closed at Several Points, Travelers Face Difficulties﻿Will not allow the burden of power sector corruption to be shifted to solar consumers ::Former President Islamabad Chamber﻿President Zardari Visits Najaf and Kufa﻿Pakistan’s youth are cornerstone of nation’s future: Field Marshal﻿Mayor Pledges Public Service Focus on Bhutto’s 18th Death Anniversary﻿Surrender or face consequences, Home Minister warns dacoits﻿Pakistan’s IT Exports Surge, Eyeing Ambitious $5 Billion Target: PDP﻿Encroachments in Karachi South hinder movement, Union Council Chairman writes to Karachi Commissioner﻿Protest in Shahdadkot against irregularities in appointments to disabled quota posts﻿Prominent Industrialists Vie for Control in Fiercely Contested Club Elections﻿Rescue 1122 to Partner with KATI on Industrial First-Aid Training, Weighs Ambulance Deployment﻿Federal Minister Unveils Rs 170 Million Mosque﻿Punjab University to Host Nation’s Largest Book Fair﻿Group clash in Naushahro Feroze, several people injured﻿Two Perish in Road Accident Near Talhar﻿Azizabad Police arrested suspect involved in gutka mawa selling﻿One suspect injured, another arrested after police encounter in Korangi﻿30-year-old man injured by gunshot in North Nazimabad﻿2 youths killed in firing in alleged tribal enmity in Jhang, heirs protest on Faisalabad Road﻿Sindh Secures Over $740 Million in Deals with Kuwaiti Firm for Major PPP Projects﻿Gold price increases by Rs 8,500 per tola in a single day, silver rates stable﻿Stylers International Joins Elite Group of Shariah-Compliant Firms After Meezan Bank Advisory﻿IFC Backs Groundbreaking PKR 33.6 Billion Deal to Reinforce National Food Security﻿Pakistan Stock Exchange undergoes bearish trend﻿Dar Demands Strict Legal Compliance and Fair Play in National Privatisation Process﻿Dar Orders Strict Policy Implementation to Safeguard GSP Plus Status﻿Federal Cabinet Sanctions PIA Sell-Off, Pledges Televised Bidding﻿Sindh Governor Reveals Extortion Calls from Iran, Terrorism from Afghanistan﻿Pakistan Seeks to Overhaul Livestock Sector with Brazilian Aid﻿Sindh Orders Immediate Crackdown on Unregistered Heavy Vehicles and Illegal Plates﻿No Military Solution to Sudan Crisis, Pakistan Tells UN Security Council﻿Acting President Demands Upgrades to Basic Health Units﻿Thousands Receive Free Eye Care as Saudi-Funded Camps Conclude Across Pakistan