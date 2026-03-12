﻿Top Police Official Orders Strict Adherence to Transparency and Deadlines for New Facilities

In a high-level meeting, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Headquarters, Malik Jameel Zafar, issued stringent directives to senior officers, mandating the timely completion of police development projects while ensuring complete transparency and adherence to prescribed quality standards.

The directive came during a significant assembly chaired by the DIG, which was attended by AIG General Syed Inayat Ali Shah, AIG Establishment Shoaib Masood, and the AD Development. The session focused on the construction of police stations under the SIPS protocol and other ongoing development initiatives, according to a report today.

Discussions delved into the specifics of construction quality and the provision of enhanced amenities for the public. The core agenda centred on ensuring citizens can benefit from modern and improved police facilities.

Mr. Zafar further underscored that public facilitation, transparency, and high professional standards must be upheld at every level of the police force”s operations.

He concluded by instructing officials to bolster inter-departmental coordination and guarantee the effective implementation of all current initiatives within their stipulated timelines, with the ultimate goal of improving the performance of Islamabad Police and cultivating a more public-friendly service.