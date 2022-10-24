Traders leader complains against FC check posts in Balochistan

QUETTA: Abdul Rahim Kakar, President, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran Balochistan, has said that businessmen of the province were being irked in the name of checking.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that check posts of Frontier Corps (FC), Balochistan ought to have been set up along borders rather than in cities, adding that check-posts of Frontier Corps Balochistan would not be accepted at any cost in cities. He said that business community and people of the province were again being teased in the name of checking, adding that small and ailing children and women were often taken out of vehicles and made to stand in scorching heat near Kuchlak Bypass Yaroo.

He said that check posts were to be removed in compliance with the orders of Honourable High Court of Balochistan and Chief Minister Balochistan, adding that directives of the court and Chief Minister Balochistan had not yet been implemented.

They called on Inspector General of Frontier Corps Balochistan that check posts of Frontier Corps Balochistan be removed from cities and pay attention to maintaining law and order situation otherwise Markazi Anjuman Tajiran Balochistan would announce protest movement, including shutter down strikes and protest demonstrations.