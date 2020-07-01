National

Transfers in Balochistan

July 1, 2020

Quetta: Yehya Khan Panezai, Section Officer, (BSS/BS-17), has been posted as Section Officer, Strategic Planning Reforms Cell (SPRC), Planning and Development Department, Government of Balochistan, says an order issued by Government of Balochistan, Planning and Development Department.

It is pertinent to mention that Planning and Development Department requisitioned the services of incumbent officer for posting in Strategic Planning Reforms Cell (SPRC) keeping in view his expertise in strategic planning.

