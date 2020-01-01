Home » General, Official News
Two Indian troops killed in Rajouri
January 1, 2020
Jammu, January 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, two Indian troops were killed, today, in an attack in Rajouri district of Jammu region. Indian troops came under attack when they launched a cordon and search operation at Khari Thrayat in Nowshera area of the district. Two soldiers were killed in the attack. The operation was still going on when last reports came in.
For more information, contact:
Kashmir Media Service
Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549
Fax: +92-51-4861736
Email: info@kmsnews.org
Website: www.kmsnews.org
