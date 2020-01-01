Two Indian troops killed in Rajouri

January 1, 2020

Jammu, January 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, two Indian troops were killed, today, in an attack in Rajouri district of Jammu region. Indian troops came under attack when they launched a cordon and search operation at Khari Thrayat in Nowshera area of the district. Two soldiers were killed in the attack. The operation was still going on when last reports came in.

