Trending News: ﻿HIGHER EDUCATION – Chairman HEC Urges Rethink of Education Delivery and Quality﻿Punjab University’s Department of Physics holds event on ‘Quantum Century: A Century of Theory and Thought’﻿Islamabad Police Nab Fugitive in High-Profile Murder Case﻿ARRESTS – Nine Criminals Nabbed: Drugs and Weapons Seized in Islamabad﻿Two Men Sentenced to Life for Robbery and Murder of Security Guard﻿CURRENCY RATES – USD Surges Amid Market Fluctuations﻿ECONOMIC PLEDGE – New LCCI Leadership Vow Stronger Economic Partnership with Govt﻿Hot and dry weather forecast across the country, possibility of rain with thunderstorm in Sindh﻿Climate Change – Pakistan Seeks a Staggering $565.7 Billion to Fund Its 2035 Climate Action Plan﻿Pakistan Proposes United Nations AI Fund to Counter Global Tech Disparity﻿Gaza’s Mujahideen are grinding Zionist pride into dust: Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh﻿PTI Passes Resolution Against Recognizing Israel, Demands Probe into Journalist’s Activities﻿DIPLOMATIC – Pakistan and Germany to Further Strengthen Economic Ties﻿FLOOD LOSSES – Need sressed to ensure flood disaster management in Pakistan﻿President Zardari Condemns Quetta Suicide Attack, Accuses Foreign Agenda﻿Pakistan launches sovereign sustainable financing framework﻿PPP Threatens to Abandon Coalition After Maryam Nawaz’s Remarks, Stages Walkout﻿Ethiopian Ambassador’s Farewell Meeting with Sindh Chief Minister﻿ECONOMY – Sustained Reforms and Disaster Resilience Essential for Pakistan’s Economic Growth﻿Terrorists are not human, they are enemies of innocent people: Sindh Governor﻿DISASTERS – Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Praise NDMA’s Proactive Disaster Management Efforts﻿LEGISLATION – Senate Session Overshadowed by Critical Legislative Debates﻿Progress Is Unattainable Without Women, Senator Marri Declares at Global Summit﻿Diplomatic Relations – Muslim Nations Back Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Call for Two-State Solution﻿Regional Disasters- NDMA Strengthens Central Asian Ties Amidst Regional Disasters﻿Taking all political parties into confidence on Mines Bill, will legislate with consensus: Chief Minister Balochistan﻿Women’s Rights – Women’s Caucus Vows Action on Tech-Based Violence, Backs Nationwide HPV Vaccine Drive﻿FM Sounds Alarm on Child Welfare Amid Climate and Population Crisis﻿Want progress and prosperity, striving to achieve the country’s economic destination: Prime Minister﻿Want progress and prosperity, striving to achieve the country’s economic destination: Prime Minister﻿President Zardari Condemns Quetta Suicide Attack, Accuses Foreign Agenda﻿FM Sounds Alarm on Child Welfare Amid Climate and Population Crisis﻿LEGISLATION – Senate Session Overshadowed by Critical Legislative Debates﻿FLOOD LOSSES – Need sressed to ensure flood disaster management in Pakistan﻿Regional Disasters- NDMA Strengthens Central Asian Ties Amidst Regional Disasters﻿Women’s Rights – Women’s Caucus Vows Action on Tech-Based Violence, Backs Nationwide HPV Vaccine Drive﻿FM Sounds Alarm on Child Welfare Amid Climate and Population Crisis﻿PPP Threatens to Abandon Coalition After Maryam Nawaz’s Remarks, Stages Walkout﻿DIPLOMATIC – Pakistan and Germany to Further Strengthen Economic Ties﻿Taking all political parties into confidence on Mines Bill, will legislate with consensus: Chief Minister Balochistan﻿Regional Disasters- NDMA Strengthens Central Asian Ties Amidst Regional Disasters﻿ECONOMY – Sustained Reforms and Disaster Resilience Essential for Pakistan’s Economic Growth﻿ECONOMY – Sustained Reforms and Disaster Resilience Essential for Pakistan’s Economic Growth﻿Diplomatic Relations – Muslim Nations Back Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Call for Two-State Solution﻿Progress Is Unattainable Without Women, Senator Marri Declares at Global Summit﻿Terrorists are not human, they are enemies of innocent people: Sindh Governor﻿DISASTERS – Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Praise NDMA’s Proactive Disaster Management Efforts﻿Ethiopian Ambassador’s Farewell Meeting with Sindh Chief Minister﻿Want progress and prosperity, striving to achieve the country’s economic destination: Prime Minister﻿Progress Is Unattainable Without Women, Senator Marri Declares at Global Summit﻿PPP Threatens to Abandon Coalition After Maryam Nawaz’s Remarks, Stages Walkout﻿Pakistan launches sovereign sustainable financing framework﻿Women’s Rights – Women’s Caucus Vows Action on Tech-Based Violence, Backs Nationwide HPV Vaccine Drive﻿Diplomatic Relations – Muslim Nations Back Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Call for Two-State Solution﻿DISASTERS – Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Praise NDMA’s Proactive Disaster Management Efforts﻿FM Sounds Alarm on Child Welfare Amid Climate and Population Crisis﻿FLOOD LOSSES – Need sressed to ensure flood disaster management in Pakistan﻿DIPLOMATIC – Pakistan and Germany to Further Strengthen Economic Ties﻿Taking all political parties into confidence on Mines Bill, will legislate with consensus: Chief Minister Balochistan﻿Ethiopian Ambassador’s Farewell Meeting with Sindh Chief Minister﻿Terrorists are not human, they are enemies of innocent people: Sindh Governor﻿Terrorists are not human, they are enemies of innocent people: Sindh Governor﻿LEGISLATION – Senate Session Overshadowed by Critical Legislative Debates﻿LEGISLATION – Senate Session Overshadowed by Critical Legislative Debates﻿PPP Threatens to Abandon Coalition After Maryam Nawaz’s Remarks, Stages Walkout﻿Pakistan launches sovereign sustainable financing framework﻿DISASTERS – Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Praise NDMA’s Proactive Disaster Management Efforts﻿Women’s Rights – Women’s Caucus Vows Action on Tech-Based Violence, Backs Nationwide HPV Vaccine Drive﻿DIPLOMATIC – Pakistan and Germany to Further Strengthen Economic Ties﻿Taking all political parties into confidence on Mines Bill, will legislate with consensus: Chief Minister Balochistan﻿ECONOMY – Sustained Reforms and Disaster Resilience Essential for Pakistan’s Economic Growth﻿President Zardari Condemns Quetta Suicide Attack, Accuses Foreign Agenda﻿President Zardari Condemns Quetta Suicide Attack, Accuses Foreign Agenda﻿Want progress and prosperity, striving to achieve the country’s economic destination: Prime Minister﻿Pakistan launches sovereign sustainable financing framework﻿Ethiopian Ambassador’s Farewell Meeting with Sindh Chief Minister﻿Regional Disasters- NDMA Strengthens Central Asian Ties Amidst Regional Disasters﻿FLOOD LOSSES – Need sressed to ensure flood disaster management in Pakistan﻿Progress Is Unattainable Without Women, Senator Marri Declares at Global Summit﻿Diplomatic Relations – Muslim Nations Back Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Call for Two-State Solution﻿Funeral prayer of Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar’s mother offered﻿IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi holds open court at Central Police Office﻿South Korean NGO Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of delegation meets with Governor Sindh﻿24-hour driving licensing facilities provided in Rawalpindi’s Traffic Headquarters﻿Cheques worth Rs 7.2 million distributed among retired officials and families of deceased employees of New Karachi Town﻿Death anniversary of martyred MRD workers observed in Kotri﻿Electrobus service launched in Faisalabad, fare 20 rupees, travel is completely free for the elderly, women, students, and special persons﻿Expression of grief and sorrow on the demise of Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar’s mother﻿ENERGY- Leadership Transition at SAARC: Bhutan assumes chair from Bangladesh﻿Diplomatic – Muslim Nations Applaud Trump’s Pledge to End Gaza Conflict﻿CITY -IIU President Praises Faculty of Arabic, Calls for Continued Support and Expansion﻿Youth Skills Development Program will open doors of employment for the youth: Chief Minister Balochistan﻿IGP’s Surprise Visit to Traffic Headquarters Highlights Need for Improved Public Services﻿Karachi Police’s targeted operation in Korangi, Mehran Town and adjacent areas, suspects questioned﻿Karachi Malir police encounter, one suspect killed, injured dacoit arrested in Sarjani﻿Punjab-wide Police Action: 94 Arrested in Anti-Narcotics Campaign﻿Karachi Awami Colony police arrested 2 street criminals, weapons, motorcycle recovered﻿Supreme Court Quashes High Court Order Barring Justice Jahangiri From Judicial Duties﻿STOCKS- PSX surpasses psychological barrier of 165,000 points﻿Gold price reaches new all-time high in local and global markets