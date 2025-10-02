A local court has condemned two men to life in prison for the robbery and murder of a security guard, mandating they pay a substantial Rs10 million in compensation to the victim’s family.
Additional Sessions Judge Muzaffar Nawaz Malik announced the verdict on Tuesday, finding Ishaq and Waqas Khan guilty of the capital crime.
The court established that the two perpetrators killed security guard Asgharullah during a heist committed in the jurisdiction of Saddar Wah Police Station in April 2024.
For the murder charges, both men were handed life sentences. In addition, they received a concurrent 10-year prison term for the robbery charges.
The judgment included a complex array of financial penalties. The court directed that the total compensation of Rs10 million be paid jointly by the convicts to the deceased’s heirs. The ruling also specified fines of Rs400,000 each and an additional compensation of Rs1 million from each defendant.
Breaking down the sentence, the court clarified that the life imprisonment term was accompanied by a Rs500,000 compensation from each man for the slaying, while the 10-year term for theft carried a fine of Rs200,000 each.