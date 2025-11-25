An unidentified body was recovered on Sunday from the jurisdiction of New Pind police station in Sukkur, which was officially processed and later buried by the Edhi Center Sukkur.
Officials from the New Pind police station transferred the body to Civil Hospital Sukkur via an Edhi ambulance, where an autopsy was performed.
After the completion of medical and legal procedures, the body could not be identified and was declared unclaimed. Subsequently, the body was officially handed over to the Edhi Center Sukkur for burial.
At the welfare center, the body was given a ritual bath and shrouded according to Islamic customs. After the funeral prayer, the body was buried in the Nawan Goth graveyard under the supervision of law enforcement personnel.