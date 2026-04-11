﻿US, Iran thanked for appreciating Islamabad’s mediation role: Deputy Prime Minister

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar today sincerely thanked the US and Iran for accepting the invitation and appreciating Islamabad’s mediation role.

High-level delegations led by US Vice President H.E. J.D. Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker H.E. Bagher Ghalib arrived in Pakistan on Saturday to participate in the dialogue, dubbed the “Islamabad Talks”.

The diplomatic development came after an appeal by Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who had called for an immediate end to hostilities and invited both countries to the negotiating table.

A senior Pakistani team, comprising the Deputy Prime Minister, the Chief of Defence Forces, and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, helped mediate the constructive, round-the-clock sessions that ended this morning.

In a statement marking the conclusion of the event, Pakistan”s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister expressed deep gratitude to both parties for accepting the invitation and for appreciating Islamabad”s mediatory role.

Stressing the importance of the accord, the foreign minister noted, “It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to ceasefire.”

He added that Islamabad hopes the “positive spirit” will lead to “durable peace and prosperity for the entire region and beyond,” affirming that Pakistan will continue to play its role in facilitating engagement between the two nations.