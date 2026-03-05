Vivo and UNESCO Launch Global Youth Storytelling Initiative on People and Nature

Barcelona: Vivo and the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme have announced a new collaboration aimed at engaging young people worldwide in ecological documentation through mobile imaging. At the Mobile World Congress, the two organizations launched the "Capture the Future: Global Youth Storytelling Initiative for People and Nature," designed to empower youth to explore and document the relationship between humanity and nature.

According to Vivo, the initiative will leverage mobile imaging technology to encourage young creators to focus on social and environmental dynamics. Vivo, a leader in mobile imaging innovation, has long supported creators in using visual storytelling to address real-world challenges and promote community action. The UNESCO Biosphere Reserves, which serve as model sites for integrating ecological conservation with sustainable community development, will play a key role in this initiative, allowing young people to highlight successful models of sustainable living.

Yu Meng, Vice President of Imaging at Vivo, stated, "Meaningful technology starts with people and ends with a better society." The initiative aims to provide young creators with tools to document ecological biodiversity and community resilience. Prof. Antonio De Sousa Abreu, Director of the Division of Ecological and Earth Sciences at UNESCO, emphasized the importance of youth in sustainable development, noting that their creative energy is invaluable in transforming stories from Biosphere Reserves into impactful narratives.

The initiative will begin with a global call for visual storytelling submissions through UNESCO MAB youth networks. Participants will focus on themes such as biodiversity, climate resilience, and cultural heritage. Winners will have the opportunity to travel to European biosphere reserves for a co-creation camp, where they will further develop their narratives with guidance from Vivo imaging specialists and UNESCO sustainability experts. The program aims to culminate in a global showcase, presenting these youth perspectives on a world stage to inspire action toward a sustainable future.

Vivo and UNESCO MAB express a continued commitment to mobilizing youth creativity to create compelling narratives that transcend regional and cultural boundaries. The partnership seeks to build a global movement for sustainable development by blending cutting-edge imaging technology with human-centric actions.

