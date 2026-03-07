Vivo Launches V70 in Pakistan Featuring 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera and Aerospace Design

Lahore: Vivo has announced the availability of its latest smartphone, the V70, in Pakistan, offering users a 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera for advanced photography. The device is also built with aerospace-grade materials, marking a significant entry into the market for consumers who prioritize telephoto clarity and durable design.

According to Vivo, the V70's standout feature is its 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, which provides professional-grade telephoto precision. This camera is designed to capture clear images from a distance and perform well in low-light conditions. The V70 also supports 4K 60 fps video recording for high-quality video capture. Additionally, the AI Stage Mode enhances the zoom capability, allowing for clear captures even in complex environments.

The V70 is crafted with an Aerospace-Grade 6-Series Aluminum Alloy Frame, offering enhanced durability and corrosion resistance. It features a 1.5K Ultra Clear OLED Display with a 120 Hz refresh rate for vibrant visuals. The device is powered by a 6500 mAh BlueVolt Battery, supported by 90W FlashCharge technology, and is rated with IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance.

The smartphone is endorsed by Atif Aslam, a global music icon, aligning with his style and confidence. The V70 is available in two variants, priced at Rs. 169,999 and Rs. 184,999, and can be purchased at authorized outlets or online. Vivo offers a one-year warranty and additional benefits for Zong 4G users, providing 12GB of free mobile internet over six months.

