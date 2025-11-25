Trending News: ﻿Punjab University wins national bodybuilding title﻿Three more matches decided in SM Adil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament﻿Security of churches increased in Islamabad﻿Dar Pledges Unwavering Government Commitment to Empowering Women﻿Unidentified body recovered in Sukkur, buried after legal proceedings﻿Water Filtration Plant Installed at Hyderabad Railway Station’s Platform No. 1﻿PPP leader Haji Qurban Arain visits Naushahro Feroze, offers condolences to bereaved families﻿Safdar Rizvi appointed Secretary to Governor Sindh, Hadi Kalhoro appointed as new head of SESSI﻿Okara, 2 motorcyclists seriously injured in truck collision on Faisalabad Road﻿Pakistan Strongly Condemns Israeli Attacks in Gaza, Citing Civilian Casualties﻿Deadly Israeli attacks on Gaza are a violation of the peace agreement: Pakistan﻿Pakistan, EU Reaffirm Their Commitment to Regional Peace﻿Woman gives birth to baby girl on floor outside Gynae ward of Civil Hospital Thatta﻿Equipping students with technical education is the need of the hour: Chairman Sindh Board of Technical Education﻿Entry Test Held at Khairpur College of Agriculture, 674 Candidates Participate, Including 105 Female Students﻿Latif University Khairpur scholar Dr. Rahim Bakhsh Soomro visits Japan, meets students at Osaka Ritsumeikan University﻿Firing in a house on Hub Chowki Adalat Road, 40-year-old housewife killed﻿Tortured, hands-and-feet-tied body of an unidentified person recovered from Jam Colony in Hub﻿Search operation in the outskirts of the federal capital, eight suspects arrested﻿Horrific murder of a young man over a minor dispute in Okara﻿Tarnol Police Rescues Kidnapped Citizen﻿Police encounter near Karachi Zoo, 2 injured members of an inter-provincial gang arrested﻿Islamabad Police Arrest Two Members of Motorcycle Lifter Gang﻿Shootout in Karachi’s Jamshed Quarters, police officer and attacker injured﻿Public is disappointed, youth and investors are fleeing the country: Former President Islam Chamber﻿State Bank should intervene to address challenges facing the handmade carpet industry:PCMEA﻿International Qirat competition to begin in Pakistan today, participants from 40 countries to arrive﻿New AI Model Aims to Predict Suicidal Tendencies, Financial Scams﻿Pakistan Super League Confirms January Auction For Two New Expansion Franchises﻿Japan and Pakistan Relaunch Parliamentary Friendship League to Bolster Ties﻿Pakistan’s Legislative Push for Minority Rights Discussed with Dutch Ambassador﻿Protests Erupt Across Sindh Against 27th Amendment; Dozens of PTI Workers Detained﻿Finnish Archbishop Lauds Pakistan’s ‘Uncommon’ Human Rights Ministry in High-Level Meeting﻿MQM knows its politics in Karachi has come to an end: Shah﻿Gillani Calls for Agricultural Overhaul to Bolster Nation’s Export Backbone﻿Japan-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship League Revived to Bolster Diplomatic Ties﻿Pakistan Secures pound 114 Million German Aid Pledge﻿Pakistan Urges Immediate Ceasefire and Dialogue to Resolve Ukraine Conflict﻿Pakistan Moves to Integrate Private Sector Proposals into New National Industrial Framework﻿Acting President Pledges Full Support to Bolster Pakistan’s Textile Backbone Amid Agricultural Challenges﻿Pakistan to Lead Charge Against Misinformation at D-8 Media Forum﻿Dar Condemns India’s ‘Grave Threat’ to Regional Stability Over Indus Waters Treaty﻿PM Vows Justice After Deadly Attack on Peace Committee﻿Acting President Mandates Immediate Measures Against Hazardous Smog﻿Pakistan Spotlights Landmark Minorities Bill in Human Rights Dialogue With Dutch Envoy﻿Pakistan Inks Key Political Consultation Pact with Slovenia, Boosts European Ties﻿FIA Officials Expose Grim Realities of Human Trafficking﻿Key Artery in Karachi Closed Off to Heavy Traffic Under Section 144﻿KMC Allocates Over PKR 1 Billion for Major Road and Bridge Projects in Karachi﻿Urgent Directive Issued for Mandatory Water Testing in All Abbottabad Schools﻿Officials Address Major Utility Relocation Hurdles in Karachi’s Red Line BRT Project﻿Capital Police Orders Crackdown on Illegal Foreigners, Ramps Up Digital Surveillance﻿Federal Body Vows Swift Resolution for Karachi’s Municipal Issues﻿Sindh Implements Advanced SAP System to Expedite Pension and Salary Disbursements﻿Capital’s Top Cop Mandates Urgent Legal Support and Enhanced Welfare for Police Force﻿RSS, BJP Hindutva agenda fueling discrimination in India: Report﻿Abbottabad Warns of Legal Action Against Schools Hindering Measles Vaccination Drive﻿Sindh Confirms 516 Dengue Infections in 24 Hours Amidst Rising Concerns﻿University Exhibition Spotlights Amphibians as Crucial Indicators of Ecosystem Health﻿Pakistan Risks Economic Setback from New Climate Rules Without Green Skills, Minister Warns﻿New Alliance to Equip Life Sciences Students with Critical Industry Skills﻿Punjab University Initiative Connects Aspiring Journalists with Major News Network﻿NUST Engages Prospective Students to Clarify Complex Admissions Path﻿Students From Seven Countries Convene For Cultural Dialogue﻿Academic Leaders in lahore Unite to Shape Future of Higher Education﻿Over 170 Dacoits Killed in Recent Sindh Operations﻿Punjab CM Woos Filipino Investors with Tax Incentives, Infrastructure Promises﻿Government Prioritizes Industrial Overhaul to Spur Economic Growth and Investment﻿Pakistan Tackles Massive Wastage in Gemstone Sector to Unlock Billions in Exports﻿South Asia’s Largest Textile Expo Aims for Digital Overhaul of Key Pakistani Industry﻿Pakistan Eyes $50 Billion Textile Export Target Through University-led Innovation﻿Pakistani Rupee Faces Pressure as European Currencies Climb﻿Pakistan Aims for $50 Billion in Textile Exports by 2030﻿Mobilink Bank initiates Islamic banking operations﻿Pakistan’s Olive Industry Gains Global Recognition Amid Push to Cut Import Bill﻿Pakistan Eyes Global Olive Market Dominance With Sustainable Vision﻿Smog in plain areas of the country, temperature drops below freezing point in mountainous regions﻿Karachi Seminar Equips Scientists with Advanced Gene Sequencing Technology﻿Senate Leadership Hails Javelin Duo’s Gold and Silver Triumph at Islamic Solidarity Games﻿The 27th Amendment has disappointed Pakistan’s oppressed classes: Pasban﻿No truth in talks regarding change of Chief Minister Balochistan, Bakht Muhammad Kakar﻿PTI Leader Assails PPP over Karachi’s Civic, Crime Issues﻿Visa and Trade Issues Dominate Pakistani Community Meeting in Russia﻿The country’s judiciary and courts are being held ‘hostage’: Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh﻿Dream of replacing Sarfraz Bugti will remain just a dream: Mir Ali Madad Jattak﻿Sindh Chief Minister hosts delegation from 27th National Security Workshop. Announces development agenda﻿Grand Jirga held at FC Headquarters Loralai, Governor, Chief Minister, Quetta Corps Commander among important personalities participate﻿Pakistan’s Top Leadership Demands Collective Action to Safeguard Child Rights﻿20,000 km of roads, 100,000 houses, Pakistan’s first public cancer hospital under construction in Punjab:Muslim League-N﻿Our future, our children are the bright moon and stars of the world, Sindh Chief Minister﻿Operation under ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ for elimination of terrorism is successfully underway, Chief Minister Sindh﻿Pakistan Denounces ‘Highly Destabilizing’ Israeli Actions in Syrian Territory﻿Gilani Urges Shared Societal Responsibility for Child Protection and Well-Being﻿Sindh Chief Minister meets with ADB Country Director, progress on sewerage treatment plant reviewed﻿Seven Alleged India-Backed Militants Eliminated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sweep﻿Governor Sindh Stresses Urgent Need to End Violence Against Children﻿Passenger with fake travel documents arrested at Karachi Airport﻿NGC Launches pound 27 Million Grid Station Project in Sindh to Harness Wind Power﻿Business Community Lauds Police for Dismantling Notorious Gang in Sindh﻿IGP Directs Promotions Across Vacant Posts as Officers Urged to Uphold Justice