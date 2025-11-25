Al-Khidmat Foundation Sindh has installed a modern water filtration plant at Platform No. 1 of Hyderabad Railway Station. Patron Al-Khidmat Foundation District Hyderabad Hafiz Tahir Majeed, Jahan Ara Begum of Pakistan Railways Karachi, and Station Superintendent Rao Arif jointly inaugurated the project today by cutting the ribbon.
During his address, Hafiz Tahir Majeed said that this world-class filtration system has the capacity to produce thousands of liters of clean water daily for passengers and railway employees. He described the unavailability of drinking water at the station as a long-standing issue that has now been resolved through this partnership.
Majeed also highlighted the significant public health risks posed by contaminated water and mentioned that Al-Khidmat is working extensively to both provide clean water infrastructure and raise public awareness on the matter.
Representing the railway administration, DCO Jahan Ara Begum and Station Superintendent Rao Arif praised the initiative.