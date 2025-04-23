Important meetings took place between water resource restoration experts and educational officials at the University of Balochistan, discussing the water scarcity in the province and possibilities for improving the education system.
According to a statement from the University of Balochistan, a group of experts on water resource restoration visited the university and met with Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Bazai. During the meeting, the group leader, Mr. Jile Biek Ma, discussed the issues of water scarcity in the province and their solutions.
Subsequently, the Secretary of Colleges, Higher and Technical Education Department, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, also visited the university and met with the Vice Chancellor. During this visit, there were discussions on educational and research activities, the province’s education system, and training programs. The Vice Chancellor emphasized the importance of promoting joint educational and training activities to improve educational standards.
The Secretary of Education, along with the Vice Chancellor, also visited the examination center to review the ongoing exams. He praised the university’s educational activities and assured future joint initiatives.