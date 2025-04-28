The Karachi Disaster Repair Council (KDRC) has made a resounding declaration against India’s recent acts of water hostility, accusing the neighboring nation of trying to mask its own administrative and security shortcomings. In a significant meeting headed by Dr. Saleem Haider, a resolution was unanimously passed, condemning India’s unwarranted allegations related to the Pahalgam incident and highlighting the potential threat they pose to peace in the region.
Key figures from KDRC, such as Ashraf Jabbar Qureshi, Ikhlaq Soni, Shamshad Ghori, Nouman Khan, Kashif Zai, and Naeem Tahir, expressed their concerns, while observers Zafar Ul Jameel Sheikh, Nadeem Baig, and M.M. Basheer Sani were also present.
The resolution emphasized, “The nation our ancestors acquired through immense sacrifices will be safeguarded at all costs. We created Pakistan, and we will protect Pakistan.” It stressed that the progeny of Pakistan’s founders are prepared to defend every piece of the country alongside the Pakistan Army.
KDRC urged the government to activate all pertinent agencies, including the Civil Defence Directorate, to ensure readiness for any conflict. The council expressed its full backing and proposed the creation of youth security teams throughout Karachi, contingent on receiving military instruction from the Pakistan Army.
A severe caution was directed at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to forsake perilous strategies that could set the region ablaze. The KDRC mourned the loss of innocent tourists’ lives due to Modi’s aggressive stance and demanded an international tribunal to investigate the incident, holding Modi and Amit Shah responsible.
Additionally, KDRC called upon international bodies to exhaust all efforts to reinstate peace and stability in the area.
The resolution concluded with a firm statement: “The people of Pakistan do not seek war, as it inflicts suffering on humanity on both sides of the border. Nonetheless, if our goodwill is misconstrued as weakness, we are fully equipped for any scenario, including conflict.”