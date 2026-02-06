SAN FRANCISCO and GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD, HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced a major expansion of their strategic partnership to deploy at least 1,200 Robotaxis across the Middle East. The deployment, which will span Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh, is expected to be completed as soon as 2027.

WeRide and Uber’s Robotaxi fleet in Abu Dhabi

All 1,200 Robotaxis will be available through the Uber app in the three markets, following existing fully driverless commercial Robotaxi operations in Abu Dhabi and passenger operations in Dubai and Riyadh . The fleet will be scaled up progressively, with Uber committed to adding more Robotaxis as key regulatory approvals and performance milestones are met, including the launch of fully driverless commercial operations covering the core areas of each city.

“Today’s announcement marks the largest Robotaxi commercial commitment in the MENA region. Supported by our existing fleet, bold regulators, and partners like Uber who share our ambition for safe and convenient mobility, this commitment accelerates our regional expansion and is a key part of our vision of tens of thousands of Robotaxis globally in the next five years,” said Dr. Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide.

“This expansion with WeRide is an exciting moment for Uber and the Middle East. It is a testament to the strong performance of our existing deployments together, and we look forward to building on that momentum as we introduce more riders to autonomous mobility,” said Sarfraz Maredia, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility & Delivery at Uber.

With this expanded deployment, WeRide and Uber now operate Robotaxis in three of the 15 cities outlined under their previous agreement , with another 12 cities to come by 2030. The rollout follows WeRide’s asset-light operating model, with Uber or local third-party partners responsible for fleet operations. WeRide currently has more than 200 Robotaxis in the region.

In Abu Dhabi, the WeRide-Uber Robotaxi service is averaging dozens of daily trips per Robotaxi and is on track to achieve breakeven unit economics. Expanding the fleet to 1,200 Robotaxis will further strengthen WeRide’s position as a leading provider of commercial Robotaxi services in the Middle East, supported by a growing ecosystem of partners, and help to drive the region’s transition to fully autonomous urban mobility.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 40 cities across 11 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune’s 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 72 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

