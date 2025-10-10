An initiative coaching camp has been launched at the WAPDA Water Wing Colony Sports Complex in Hyderabad to promote wheelchair tennis, with the aim of discovering the best talent.
Vice President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation, Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, expressed the federation’s commitment to the players. He confirmed that all participants will be given a travel allowance of Rs 500. Additionally, the PTF/STA has provided the center with four tennis wheelchairs, four rackets, and balls to facilitate the training.
Mr. Rehmani, detailing the provision of more resources, promised that two more wheelchairs and two additional rackets will be provided soon to meet the program’s growing needs. This support demonstrates the federation’s dedication to providing developing players with adequate equipment.
This is the fourth program of its kind in Hyderabad, following successful clinics held in Karachi, Mirpurkhas, and Peshawar during July and August 2025.