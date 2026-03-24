﻿Women’s T20 Tournament 2026 to begin in Lahore tomorrow, 21 matches to be played tomorrow

The country’s top women cricketers will compete for selection to the national team and there will be a substantial prize fund of Rs 3.3 million as the National Women’s T20 Tournament 2026 begins in Lahore on Friday, March 27, an official statement said today.

The five-team competition serves as a crucial platform for players to demonstrate their abilities ahead of a packed international schedule, which includes a home series against Zimbabwe, a T20I tri-series in Ireland, and the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The tournament will be contested in a double-league format across three venues – Bagh-e-Jinnah, Ghani Glass Cricket Ground and LCCA Ground. The participating teams are Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, Stars and Strikers.

A total of 21 matches will be played, with each side playing a minimum of eight fixtures. Defending champions Stars are scheduled to face Challengers in the opening fixture at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground.

Following the league stage, the top two sides will qualify for the final, which is scheduled for Sunday, 12 April at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground. The championship match will be live-streamed on the PCB YouTube channel.

To further incentivise performance, the winning team will receive PKR 1.5 million from the prize pot, with the runners-up set to be awarded PKR one million.

Morning matches throughout the competition will commence at 10am, while afternoon encounters will begin at 2pm.