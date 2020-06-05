National

World Environment Day being observed worldwide today

June 5, 2020

Islamabad, June 05, 2020 (PPI-OT): World Environment Day is being observed across the world today to raise awareness about environment and importance of conserving the planet. In his message, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said a collective strategy is needed to move forward to overcoming environmental degradation. The chief minister said population explosion and industrial development have affected global environment, however present government has taken different measures to overcome pollution in country.

