Trending News: ﻿Karachi Range’s Outstanding Performance in Sindh Police Games 2025, Cash Prize Announced for Victorious Athletes﻿Special basic biomechanics course starts in Lahore, eleven Test cricketers participate﻿Maulana Abdul Rashid Hijazi elected new chief organizer in Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan elections﻿Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s membership drive to be launched﻿Majority Win in Kohat Secured with Support From Only 19% of Electorate﻿Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faces Financial Hardship Due to Delay in Former FATA’s Financial Integration﻿Judiciary Urged to Act on Unlawful Detentions and Rights Violations﻿Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan vow to boost ties in diverse fields﻿Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan Vow to Deepen Strategic Ties with Focus on Energy and Defense﻿Martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Umm al-Banin (AS) to be observed today with devotion and respect﻿Pakistan and Russia Deepen Strategic Alliance, Push Forward on Key Transport Corridor﻿Pakistan and Australia Forge Agreement to Enhance Cooperation in Technology and Resources﻿Crucial Deliberations on 11th NFC Award Commence for Fair Resource Distribution﻿Kyrgyz President Honored with Formal Welcome Ceremony in Islamabad﻿Pakistan Proposes Broader Energy Market to Secure Viability of CASA-1000 Project﻿Joint Drills Test Pakistan’s Readiness for Cascading National Disasters﻿Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan Ink 15 Accords to Bolster Regional Connectivity, Bilateral Trade﻿NHA Begins Work on Pakistan Expressway in Balochistan﻿Govt Pledges Rs 200 Billion for Youth Entrepreneurship Loans This Year﻿Pakistan sends additional humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka﻿Pakistan, Iran Agree To Relaunch Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Train Service﻿One killed, another injured as rickshaw overturns on Karachi’s Super Highway﻿Delegation of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran meets with SDPO Mirpurkhas﻿Chief Secretary Sindh visits Sukkur, orders immediate construction of new Circuit House﻿Fire in New Karachi residential house, no casualties﻿Dozen wedding guests injured as speeding vehicle overturns near Thatta District Jail﻿Tractor-trolley and van collision near Bandhi, one person killed, 6 injured﻿Fines to be imposed on those littering in public places across Punjab﻿Advisor to Provincial Ombudsman’s open court at DC Office Mirpurkhas, serious allegations leveled against Revenue Department﻿Awareness seminar on the importance, benefits, and procedures of the Provincial Ombudsman’s institution held at Thatta school﻿Lahore Chamber’s Former President Faces Disciplinary Action Over Alleged Death Threats﻿New Assistant Commissioner Appointed in Okara District﻿Police Chief Orders Major Overhaul of Force’s Medical Services﻿Citizens’ protest over continuous delay in Nasirabad hospital construction enters 33rd day﻿Police Chief Orders Major Overhaul of Force’s Medical Services﻿Sindh Bill to Mandate Premarital Counselling to Combat Genetic Disorders, Unsafe Abortions﻿UN Agency to Spotlight Overlooked Role of Soil in Urban Health and Sustainability﻿University Initiative Bridges Educational Divide for Underserved Communities Through Digital Credentials﻿University Showcase Debates Limits of Positive Psychology in Addressing Human Emotion﻿Police encounter in Karachi’s Landhi, 2 suspects injured﻿Spice company’s sales officer robbed by armed men in Thatta﻿7 Suspected Robbers Arrested, 5 Injured in Separate Encounters with Karachi Police﻿Four Suspects Detained in Sweeping Security Operations Across Capital﻿Motorcyclist husband injured, wife killed in truck collision in Mirpurkhas, driver arrested﻿Two fugitive proclaimed offenders wanted by Okara police arrested﻿Police encounter in Karachi Bhains Colony, one robber injured﻿Seven Arrested in Islamabad with Significant Arms Cache﻿4 suspects including 2 women arrested in Okara, over 17 kg of hashish recovered﻿Rupee Under Pressure as Gap Widens Between Interbank and Open Market Dollar Rates﻿Domestic and international gold markets bearish, sharp decline in gold and silver prices﻿DarazMall Brands Report 50-Fold Growth During Pakistan’s Largest Annual Online Sale﻿Pakistan-UAE Trade Surpasses $7.4 Billion as Expatriate Remittances Approach $8 Billion﻿HBL Chairman Urges National Movement to Overhaul Agriculture for Economic Stability﻿New Grant Aims to Formalize Millions of Pakistani SMEs for Global Markets﻿Pakistan Secures Critical One-Year Extension on $3 Billion Saudi Deposit﻿Cultural Neglect Leads to National Decline, Official Warns﻿Severe cold wave grips country, temperatures drop below freezing in several cities﻿Sindh to host 11,000 athletes in National Games after 18-year hiatus﻿35th National Games netball competitions to start today at PSB Coaching Centre Karachi﻿Wahab Riaz, Salman Butt Among 11 Test Cricketers To Attend Inaugural Biomechanics Programme﻿NA-34 MNA Elected Without Majority Support, Backed by Only One-Fifth of Voters﻿Sindh Governor Hails Karachi Event as Milestone for Pak-UAE Ties﻿UN Women and Pakistan Reaffirm Partnership to Overcome Barriers in Female Empowerment﻿Pakistan calls for removing artificial obstacles in ways of SAARC﻿Interiror Minister Denounces Militant Attack on Patrol Vehicle﻿Pakistan Extends Humanitarian Aid Offer to Flood-Stricken Indonesia﻿Governor Condemns Cowardly Attack After Three Police Personnel Martyred in Ambush﻿Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Under-Training Judicial Officers Meet IG Punjab at Lahore Police Office﻿Systemic Barriers Exclude 27 Million Disabled Pakistanis: Moot Told﻿Operation against illegally residing Afghans and order for digital monitoring of individuals on the Fourth Schedule﻿Top Leadership Vows to Uphold Rights and Ensure Equal Opportunities for Persons With Disabilities﻿Live Televised Bidding for PIA Privatization Set for December 23﻿Tesori Calls for Action to Ensure Rights for Persons with Disabilities﻿Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pays tribute to security forces on the killing of Indian-backed militants in North Waziristan﻿Water in Badin’s Gas Lines Suspends Supply, Public Faces Severe Difficulties﻿PTI Politician Says Ciminal Negligence Pushed Karachi to Brink of Disaster﻿Top Official Pledges Action on karachi’s Critical Water and Sanitation Woes﻿Billions in funds exist for Karachi, death of a three-year-old child is a tragedy: Pakistan Muslim League-Q﻿Capital Under 24/7 Surveillance as Police Ramp Up Efforts to Eliminate Crime﻿Top Cop Mandates Timely, Merit-Based Redressal of Citizen Grievances in Capital﻿Commissioner Sahiwal orders crackdown against encroachments, improvement of sanitation system﻿Official Calls for Skill Development to Unleash Potential of Disabled Community﻿SSP Orders Immediate Action on Land Encroachment Complaints﻿Young man injured by a stray bullet in Karachi’s Karimabad﻿Bilawal Inaugurates New SIUT Hospital Blocks, Expands Free Kidney Care for Patients NationwideWoes﻿Anniversary of Lahore District Police Martyrs observed, salute at grave and prayer for higher ranks﻿Young motorcyclist killed in dumper collision in Badin; Grieving father forgives the driver﻿Sajag Shehri Ittehad’s protest for swift construction of Taluka Hospital, provision of doctors, medicines at Rural Health Center continues for 32nd day﻿Key officer transferred during land record tampering probe, directed to report to Board of Revenue﻿Investigation Chief Vows Strict Action Against Corrupt Officials﻿Dispute Resolution Committee meeting chaired by DC and DPO in Okara, important decisions made﻿Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan to Explore Deeper Cooperation in Trade and Defence﻿Pakistan Demands Immediate Israeli Withdrawal from Gaza﻿Top Military Brass from Pakistan, Bahrain Forge Deeper Defense Cooperation﻿FAO Seeks $2.5 Billion to Combat Tripling Hunger Rates Amidst Failing Humanitarian System﻿Global Call for Greater Support for Persons with Disabilities on International Day﻿2 new public SIUT units established on Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi, providing free modern treatment facility﻿Pakistan’s Construction Sector Fuels Climate Crisis Amidst Extremely Low Green Code Implementation﻿Foundation stone of 300 million gallon capacity wastewater treatment plant laid in Faisalabad﻿Decision to Establish an Urban Forest on 63 Acres of Land on Saryab Road in Balochistan