A landmark initiative promising top Pakistani postgraduates a minimum starting salary of 60,000 annually was unveiled today, as the government officially launched the AI Enterprise Product Program in a historic partnership with Stanford University. The venture aims to position Pakistan’s youth at the forefront of the global Artificial Intelligence sector.
The high-profile program was inaugurated by Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), at an event attended by policymakers, international partners, and academics, according to an official report today. This collaboration with Stanford University and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is set to provide world-class training and certification to the nation’s brightest minds.
Delivered in cooperation with Silicon Valley firms Y and Obsidian, the initiative is tailored for MPhil and PhD students specializing in Computer Science, Information Technology, and related disciplines. It is designed to bridge the gap between Pakistan”s academic talent and the global innovation ecosystem.
Addressing the attendees, Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan revealed that the ambitious undertaking was the result of nearly fifteen months of meticulous planning. “Pakistan is on the move, and our youth are leading the charge,” he declared, referencing a recent Bloomberg report that ranked the country as the world”s second fastest-growing emerging economy.
He extended his congratulations to the students selected for the inaugural cohort, designating them as pioneers for the nation. “You are going to be the first batch certified by Stanford University under this programme,” he stated, adding that according to the agreement with partners Y and Obsidian, successful participants could expect limitless opportunities for career growth beyond their substantial starting salaries.
In a separate major announcement, the Chairman disclosed plans for a new financial inclusion service for Pakistani workers in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. A digital wallet system is being finalized to address the challenge faced by many laborers earning less than 3,000 dirhams or riyals who cannot open traditional bank accounts.
Developed with the Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), United Bank Limited (UBL), and the Ministry of Finance, this digital solution will facilitate legal and secure remittances. Rana Mashhood described the system as a “remarkable achievement” that could channel over one billion dollars into Pakistan”s formal economy.
The Chairman lauded the transparent, merit-based selection process for the AI program, highlighting that the presence of the Stanford team via a live video link signified growing international confidence in Pakistan”s potential. He emphasized that this venture marks a significant first step for the country”s meaningful participation in the global AI landscape.
In his concluding remarks, Rana Mashhood reaffirmed the government”s dedication to empowering young people with advanced skills. He expressed optimism that such strategic partnerships would continue to create new avenues for innovation, employment, and global leadership for Pakistan’s youth.