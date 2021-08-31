10 outlaws held, stolen car and weapons recovered

Islamabad, August 31, 2021 (PPI-OT):Islamabad Police have arrested 10 outlaws and recovered stolen car and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said. According to details, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, Ramana Police team arrested a car lifter namely Habib-ur-Rehman and recovered stolen car from him. Shahzad Town police arrested accused Bilal involved in illegally oil selling Golra police arrested two accused Mustafa and Ehsan Ullah and recovered two 30 bore pistol from their possession. Kohsar police arrested accused Junaid Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Karachi company police arrested accused Muhammad Hamza and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Khanna police arrested accused Kausar and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. I-Area police arrested two accused Waqar and Muddasir and recovered two 30 bore pistol from him.

Secretariat police arrested two accused Noman and Sajjad and recovered two 30 bore pistol from him. Tarnol police arrested accused Naeem and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and SSP Operations have appreciated this performance of police teams. SSP directed all police officers to continue crackdown against land-grabbers and drug peddlers in the Capital. He said that the prime responsibility of police is to protect the lives and property of citizens and all out efforts would be made in this regard.

