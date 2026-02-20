The federal government today pledged Rs500 million in seed funding to create two historical web series on Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, with the aim of using the productions as tools of soft power and cultural diplomacy globally.
The initiative was announced by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, during a high-level consultative meeting on Saturday with prominent media executives, producers, and directors. The proposed series are planned to commemorate the 150th birth anniversaries of Pakistan’s founding fathers.
Minister Iqbal underscored that the project is a national endeavour to connect the youth with Pakistan’s intellectual heritage. ‘Through meaningful storytelling,’ he stated, ‘we will ensure that the legacy of our great leaders continues to inspire generations to come so our young people not only learn about the journey these eminent leaders undertook to create Pakistan, but also internalize the values, vision, constitutionalism, and resilience that shaped our nation.’
He emphasised that the anniversaries present a historic opportunity to re-engage younger generations with the foundational ideals of unity, faith, discipline, democracy, and civic responsibility, noting that both Jinnah and Iqbal are global intellectual figures whose ideas retain relevance worldwide.
Highlighting the strategic importance of the productions, Ahsan Iqbal observed that high-quality, research-driven dramas can serve as cultural ambassadors. He said internationally competitive series on the nation”s founders could project a confident national image and strengthen Pakistan”s global narrative.
The allocated government funding is designed to encourage cinematic excellence, rigorous research, and international distribution, ensuring the productions meet global standards.
To support the creative process, a dedicated scholarly workshop will be convened to provide writers and producers with deep academic insight into the lives and philosophies of the two leaders, ensuring historical authenticity and narrative depth in the final content.
The Minister also encouraged the media industry to develop Pakistan’s own Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms to amplify the country’s voice and share its cultural heritage directly with international audiences, moving beyond conventional broadcasting models.
Media industry representatives present at the meeting congratulated the Minister on the initiative and expressed their full commitment to producing world-class content that honours Pakistan’s founding leaders.
Concluding the session, Ahsan Iqbal reaffirmed the government”s resolve to partner with the creative industry. ‘Through purposeful storytelling,’ he said, ‘we will strengthen our identity at home and elevate Pakistan’s intellectual and cultural standing on the global stage.’