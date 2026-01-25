Eight people were tragically killed in a horrific road accident on the Hyderabad-Thatta road today, prompting an immediate high-level response from the provincial administration.
Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the fatalities resulting from the tragic incident.
In response to the tragedy, Mr. Shah has directed the concerned authorities to initiate an immediate investigation to determine the cause of the collision.
Furthermore, the provincial chief has ordered that all individuals injured in the accident be provided with the best possible medical aid and facilities.