ACCA organized a corporate conference in Peshawar on “Rethinking a better world – Sustainable Growth for Pakistan

Karachi: ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) hosted a large-scale corporate conference in Peshawar, themed ‘Rethinking a better world – Sustainable Growth for Pakistan,’ featuring representation from the country’s top businesses, thought leadership and policymakers.

The conference provided a platform for the region’s key stakeholders and brightest minds to engage in interdisciplinary, forward-thinking conversations to propose an agenda to revitalize the private sector and kick start an era of sustainable, inclusive economic growth.

The conference was attended by many prominent names in the corporate sector, as well as leading policymakers and provincial cabinet members.

At the conference, ACCA shared insights, practical guidance, strategies, and solutions to enable businesses and policymakers to embrace new technologies and create a conducive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship. Featuring contributions from forward-thinking thought leaders, the conference program included a future-focused panel conversation on the KP Roadmap to Pakistan’s Economic Recovery- Challenges and Way Forward.

The conversation leaders for the segment included Henna Karamat – Director Planning, KP Education Foundation, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Mohsin Khan – Director IM Sciences – Peshawar, Ali Gulfaraz – MD/CEO Bank of Khyber, Jehan Bahadar – Collector – KPRA, Asim Khan – Project Director NIC Peshawar.

Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Minister for Finance, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahid Khattak – CFO, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC), Ali Ibrahim – Head Communications and Marketing, Fayyaz Jarral – Executive Director – FF Steel were among the keynote speakers who shared their insights and proposed tips for organizations to become future-ready.

National University for Security Sciences, SKANS, SOS Pakistan Pvt. Ltd., and TMUC Pakistan joined ACCA as Strategic Partners. The Bank of Khyber and Mobilink Microfinance Bank were the Platinum Partners, DHA Peshawar, Evyol Group, LMKR, Mukhtar A Sheikh Hospital, Professionals’ Academy of Commerce (PAC), and Simplifiers joined as Gold Partners.

City University, DigiKhata, ICMAP, IM Sciences, KP IT Board, KPRA, Pakistan Stock Exchange, P@SHA, Rehman Medical Institute, SMEDA, and KP Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry joined as Supporting Partners. Bera, CXO Global Forum, Connected Pakistan, NIC Peshawar, and Toyota Khyber Motors joined as Community Partners. Nutshell Group powered the conference as a Knowledge Partner.

ACCA is the world’s leading body for professional accountants, with more than 241,000 fully qualified members and 542,000 future members worldwide. It uses its unrivaled connections across the globe to connect people with fulfilling careers, organizations with the best finance talent, and economies with the ingredients for growth.

With strong partnerships with top employers and the social sector across the globe and an award-winning Professional Insights program offering ground-breaking future insight, ACCA is at the forefront of finance talent development and creating future-proof careers.