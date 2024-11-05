Islamabad: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb met with Ms. Emma Fan, the newly appointed Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Pakistan, at the Finance Division. Accompanied by Mr. Asad Aleem, Deputy Country Director-ADB Pakistan, Ms. Fan’s visit underscored the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and the ADB. Senator Aurangzeb expressed optimism about the strengthening partnership and the continued support from ADB in advancing Pakistan’s development goals. He provided insights into the country’s economy and highlighted reforms in state-owned enterprises, taxation, and energy sectors aimed at enhancing governance and efficiency.
According to Press Information Department, Ms. Emma Fan expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s economic reforms and outlined ADB’s forthcoming country partnership strategy, which will focus on key areas such as climate change and economic growth. She provided details of ADB’s portfolio in Pakistan, mentioning seven active projects this year and plans for 16 additional projects next year. The projects aim to support economic reforms, socio-economic development, poverty alleviation, and climate change initiatives. Specific projects include financial assistance for poverty reduction, ongoing reforms in state-owned and small-medium enterprises, support for power distribution companies, early flood warning systems, and digitalization efforts in the Federal Board of Revenue.
The post ADB’s New Country Director Engages with Pakistan’s Finance Minister appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.