Administrator visits St Patrick’s Cathedral on eve of Christmas

Karachi: Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman has said that Christmas is one of the major festivals of the world and the Christian community is celebrating this festival with great enthusiasm in Pakistan. “Christians are equal participants of the community. We should celebrate all festivals together,” the Administrator said this on Sunday during a visit to St. Patrick’s Cathedral and a meeting with Archbishop of Karachi Benny Mario Travas.

While talking to the media representatives, the Administrator said that we should join the festivals of the minority community and make them feel their own. “Our Christian brothers have an important role in the construction and development of Karachi,” he added. Dr Syed Saifur Rehman also cut the Christmas cake along with Bishop and other citizen.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, Heads of Departments of KMC, Head of Justice Helpline Nadeem Shaikh, Salim Michael and others were also present on this occasion. He said that all the Christian employees of KMC were paid their salaries and pensions before Christmas so that they could celebrate Christmas better with their families.

He said that celebrations of the Christian community are being organized in Karachi.

“For the first time, Shahrah e Faisal has been decorated for Christmas with the aim of making the Christian community realize that they have the right to celebrate their festivals according to the rights given to them under the Constitution of Pakistan,” he added.

The Administrator Karachi said that people belonging to different religions are living in Karachi, including a large number of Hindu, Christian and Paris communities. Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that our religion also teaches us to respect other religions and give them opportunities to perform their religious rituals according to their own beliefs.

Archbishop of Karachi Benny Mario Travas on this occasion thanked the Administrator Karachi for coming to the Cathedral to join in their festival. He said that for the first time after the creation of Pakistan, we were allowed to decorate Shahrah-e- Faisal on the occasion of our most important festival, Christmas, and to celebrate Christmas. He said that we have been provided with the best security due to which our Christian community is celebrating the Christmas festival peacefully. He specially thanked the Administrator Karachi and the civic administration and law enforcement agencies on this occasion.