In a significant boost for women’s sports in Pakistan, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa lauded the burgeoning talent of young female footballers during a landmark visit to a local girls’ college on Thursday.
The head of Asian football, who also serves as a FIFA Vice President, witnessed an energetic girls’ football match at the Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2. The event was a celebration of the growing enthusiasm for the sport among young women in the country.
Sheikh Salman engaged with the aspiring athletes, their coaches, and school officials, expressing his admiration for their dedication. “It’s heartening to see the passion and talent of these young girls,” he remarked. “Football has the power to empower and inspire, and I’m delighted to see it being played at the grassroots level in Pakistan.”
Following the match, the AFC President was given a tour of the academic institution, where he met with students and faculty. He commended the college’s commitment to promoting both female education and athletic participation, with a special appreciation for its football initiatives.
This high-profile appearance underscores the AFC’s broader strategy to cultivate the sport throughout Pakistan and to specifically advance the development of women’s football across the entire Asian region.