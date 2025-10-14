Trending News: ﻿Floods have caused irreparable damage to Punjab’s agricultural economy: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf﻿A one-sided campaign is being run by the Punjab government against the PPP and Sindh government: Senior Sindh Minister﻿Peoples Party Sindh’s General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi, on a short visit to Nawabshah, offered condolences to Zia Lanjar﻿Diplomacy – Chicago’s Consul General Tariq Karim Appointed Pakistan’s New Envoy to Myanmar﻿AFGHAN CONFLICT- Gilani Warns of Decisive Response to Afghanistan﻿Zebra Crossings and Signboards Installed Near Schools and Hospitals in Okara to Control Accidents﻿Exchange of fire between Okara police and dacoits, proclaimed offender arrested in injured condition﻿Anti-polio campaign launched in Okara, Additional Deputy Commissioner administers vaccine drops to children﻿Technology – Pakistan’s Start-ups Draw Strong Investor Interest at Dubai Expo﻿International Trade – Customs Seizes Banned Indian Machinery Worth Over $85,000﻿Sahar Yab Adabi Forum Karachi’s meeting, academic and literary personalities participate﻿The use of force on Tehreek-e-Labbaik’s rally is a regrettable and unwise action::Milli Yakjehti Council Pakistan﻿Muslim League (Q) Sindh leader Muhammad Aslam Bhutto passes away, Chaudhry Shujaat expresses condolences﻿The entire nation fully supports the Pakistan Army’s ongoing operation against terrorists: Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith﻿Crime – PDP Chief Decries Government Failure as Rampant Car Snatching Plagues Karachi﻿Relief and Reconstruction Council should be established for the rehabilitation of flood victims: PTI﻿Afghan conflict – Over 200 Taliban, affiliated terrorists neutralized by Pakistan Army, tells ISPR﻿The soldiers of the homeland are our honor, pride, and the guarantee of our security, the entire nation is with them: Senior Minister Sindh﻿Border Security – Pakistan Army Captures 19 Afghan Posts and Destroys Key Headquarters in Major Border Retaliation﻿The bravery and professionalism of the Pakistan Army is a source of pride: Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan﻿AFGHANISTAN CONFLICT- Pakistan Demands Kabul Take Verifiable Action Against India-Sponsored Terrorists﻿Afghanistan conflict- Pakistan expects Taliban Govt to take steps against terrorists: DPM﻿Road construction begins in Karachi Central at a cost of Rs 16 crore﻿Brave action against anti-social dacoit is commendable and praiseworthy::Sindh Home Minister﻿2 bodies recovered from a road in Karachi’s Shirin Jinnah Colony and the roof of a house in Baldia Bismillah Chowk﻿Driver who made video in Khairpur police van arrested, search for girl continues﻿Modern Disease Diagnosis and Reporting System Launched in Punjab to Prevent Spread of Epidemics in Livestock﻿Polio Eradication Campaign in Jhang to Begin Today﻿Birthday of Ismaili Community’s Spiritual Leader Prince Rahim al-Husseini Celebrated﻿Afghan Conflict- Pakistan Denounces Afghan-India Joint Stance on Kashmir, Rejects Terrorism Allegations﻿Global Diplomacy – Pakistan’s Bid to Tackle Digital Disinformation and Hate Speech Wins UNESCO Approval﻿Regulatory Action – Punjab Shuts Down 832 Illegal Clinics in Massive Crackdown﻿Man arrested in Karachi’s Malir for injecting milking buffaloes with harmful injections﻿NICVD ‘Pride of Pakistan’, is providing free medical facilities to the public: Bilawal Bhutto﻿Meeting in Ghorabari for the success of the polio campaign, detailed discussion on logistic aspects﻿Provincial government is taking various measures for the promotion of education: Sindh Minister for Auqaf﻿Karachi Boat Basin Police Crackdown, 35 Drug Addicts Transferred to Rehabilitation Center﻿Clifton Police arrested a motorcycle thief, recovered stolen motorcycle﻿4 Police Encounters in Karachi: One Dacoit Killed, 4 Arrested, 2 Citizens Also Injured﻿Trade Policy – President NKATI Raises Alarm Over Misuse of Tax Exemptions by FATA/PATA Importers﻿E-commerce – Digital Transformation Urged to Boost Pakistan’s Handmade Carpet Exports﻿Economic Policy – SMEDA Proposes Sweeping Ordinance Changes to Fast-Track SME Formalization﻿Bilingual literary session held under the Department of Youth Affairs, Government of Sindh, presided over by Anwar Shaoor﻿Education – Experts Champion Art as a Powerful Tool for Social Reform﻿Pakistan, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan to Address Regional Sovereignty and External Threats in High-Stakes Trilateral Summit﻿Diplomacy – Pakistan’s sacrifices against terrorism are for peace in the entire world: Minister of Information﻿Government Policy – Pakistan Establishes High-Level Committee to Regulate and Advance Artificial Intelligence﻿Wildlife Conservation – Growing threats to Pakistan’s coastal habitats threaten migratory birds and the economy﻿Dry weather forecast in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours﻿72 players selected from Karachi in National Games Trials, Sindh Boys Team to be selected today﻿Federal Minister Accuses KP Israel is a terrorist state, which has occupied Palestinian land: Milli Yakjehti Council Pakistan﻿Government will fully cooperate with elected representatives, regardless of their party affiliation: Sindh LG Minister﻿National Assembly Speaker Pledges Unwavering Support for Press Freedom﻿Tourism – Balochistan Not Defined by 'Negative Incidents,' Minister Declares at Cultural Showcase﻿Diplomacy – Pakistan Riders Group Gives Rousing Farewell to Departing UAE Ambassador Faisal Tirmizi﻿Security – Seven Officers Martyred as Forces Thwart Major Tragedy at D.I. Khan Police School﻿Chief Minister Balochistan meets Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, discusses religious harmony﻿Economic Indicators – Consumer Woes Mount as Prices of Chicken, Onions, and Flour Fuel Inflation Spike﻿Brave personnel set a great example by sacrificing their lives for the homeland: President Zardari﻿Pakistan expresses concern in Security Council over rising tensions in Caribbean﻿30 India-Backed Militants Eliminated in Retaliatory Orakzai Strike﻿Pakistan Vows to Champion Girls as ‘True Drivers of Progress’﻿The entire nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the brave armed forces in the unwavering resolve to protect the motherland: Prime Minister﻿Terrorism – Six Policemen Martyred as Forces Thwart Major Attack on Dera Ismail Khan Training School: ISPR﻿Wildlife Conservation – Coastal Habitats Face Grave Threat, Endangering Migratory Birds and a $300 Million Tourism Sector﻿Parliamentary Affairs – Top Parliamentary Leadership Mourns Demise of Joint Secretary Jawad Abid’s Mother﻿Security – Seven Police Personnel Martyred in Deadly Siege on D.I. Khan Police Academy﻿Agriculture – Pakistan Launches Plan to Revitalize Citrus Sector and Reclaim Global Market Share﻿Chief Minister Punjab’s meeting with a delegation of the Saudi-Pak Joint Business Council, discussion on investment﻿Twin Cities Remain Crippled as TLP Protest Shuts Down Roads and Internet for Second Day﻿500 electric buses to be introduced in Karachi and Hyderabad under Peoples Green Transport project, Sindh Information Minister﻿Islamabad Capital Police issues traffic diversion plan, entry of heavy vehicles banned until further notice﻿Ismaili community celebrated Prince Rahim Aga Khan’s birthday with joy﻿Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company Striving to Provide Clean Water and Drainage Facilities﻿An illegal market established in Karachi Malir Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase 2﻿Punjab Police Crackdown, 45 Arrested, 150 Cases Registered, Narcotics Recovered﻿Ibrahim Hyderi police arrested 2 suspects, including a neighbor, involved in a robbery incident﻿Karachi: Man commits suicide in Manghopir, 4 suspects arrested in injured condition in 2 separate police encounters﻿AVLC official arrested in Karachi with a stolen motorcycle﻿Alarming WHO Report Reveals One in Ten European Doctors and Nurses Experience Suicidal Thoughts﻿Pakistan Pushes to Secure $8.4 Billion IMF Deal During High-Stakes U.S. Visit﻿Currency Market – Pakistani rupee faces significant decline in open market on Saturday﻿Gold price per tola increases by Rs. 2,100 in local and global markets﻿JSQM holds rally in Nasirabad over inadequate paddy prices, hundreds of farmers participate﻿Global Economy – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb leaves for the US to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.﻿Field Hockey – Seventy-Two Karachi Athletes Advance to Final Sindh Trials for National Games﻿International Relations – Pakistan Confirms Counter-Terror Operations Amid Reports of Airstrikes on Afghan Capital﻿Foreign Affairs – Pakistan Confirms Counter-Terrorism Strikes in Afghanistan Amidst TTP Relocation Dispute﻿Maritime Industry – PNSC Finalizes $193 Million Tanker Deal to Accelerate Fleet Expansion﻿Diplomacy – Pakistan Reaffirms Unwavering Support for Azerbaijan on Global Stage﻿Community Awareness – Mental Health a ‘Collective Responsibility’ as Experts Highlight Suicide and Parental Wellbeing﻿Economic Policy – Unaltered Policy Rate Threatens Pakistan’s Industrial Growth and Exports, Warns Business Leader﻿Textile Industry – Global Textile Giant Courts Pakistani Artisans at Lahore Carpet Expo﻿International Trade – Pakistan Confronts Over $1.5 Billion Trade Gap﻿Bilateral Relations – Security Pact with Saudi Arabia is a historic development: FM﻿Controversial Reality Show ‘Lazawal Ishq’ Faces Legal Scrutiny in High Court﻿Environmental Tech – Punjab Govt Unveils WhatsApp Chatbot for Real-Time Smog and Air Quality Alerts﻿Military Blames Political-Criminal Nexus for Escalating Terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa