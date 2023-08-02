Airlines raises Karachi to Lahore fares

KARACHI:A number of airlines has hiked the Lahore to Karachi air fare significantly, it emerged on Wednesday. The announcement of raise in airfare was sudden and was made by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Fly Jinnah, Air Blue, Serene Air and Air Sial. Now the two-way airfare of Lahore to Karachi and then Lahore will be Rs70, 000.

Air travellers have raised alarm over the sudden rise in the fare. They have demanded of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to take notice of the huge rise in the airfares.