Cricket icon Wasim Akram has encouraged fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi to concentrate on Test matches to cement his place among the sport’s elite.
Speaking on a television program, the 59-year-old Akram stated that while Afridi is already a prominent player, maintaining composure during games is crucial for him to reach his full capacity. Akram believes Afridi possesses the skills to emulate his achievements, but emphasized the importance of red-ball cricket in this pursuit. He suggested that excelling in the longer format would naturally enhance other aspects of Afridi’s game.
The former captain highlighted the significance of a lasting impact over immediate financial rewards. He advised Afridi to consider how he wants to be remembered after retirement, urging him to strive for recognition as a truly exceptional cricketer. Akram also shared insights from his own playing days, recalling how senior players emphasized the importance of both rising to challenges during difficult times and supporting younger players when the squad was performing well.