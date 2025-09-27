Trending News: ﻿PPP Sindh Information Secretary Aajiz Dhamrah Returns to Pakistan After Study Tour of China﻿Gaza Genocide Exposes Global Apathy And Ineffectiveness﻿NAB To Auction Bukhari’s Vast Land Holdings In Al-Qadir Trust Case﻿Women’s Rights – WPC Demands Inheritance Reforms To Protect Women’s Rights﻿Diplomacy – Pakistan And Italy Reaffirm Strong Bilateral Ties﻿Law Enforcement – Islamabad Police Initiate Crackdown On Criminals, Unregistered Vehicles﻿Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bangladeshi Chief Advisor Discuss Strengthening Ties﻿Maritime – Minister Urges Global Action, Unveils Blue Economy Vision﻿Diplomacy – Pakistan And Azerbaijan Strengthen Parliamentary Ties With Reciprocal Conference Invitations﻿Public Safety – Helmetless Riders Face Impoundment In Islamabad Crackdown﻿Senate Panel Probes Rice Export Plunge, Flood Devastation, and DPP Appointment Controversy﻿Government Gifts Received by All, Only Khan Being Prosecuted: PTI﻿Jamsheed Marker’s Portrait Unveiled At Foreign Ministry﻿Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority starts work to resolve land grabbing complaints﻿Punjab CM directs flood damage survey in Jhang﻿DPM Unveils Upgraded Consular Services In New York﻿Pakistan Achieves Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Targets: Prime Minister﻿Senate Panel Pushes For More Balochistan Students At NUST, Addresses Hostel Needs And Sewerage Woes﻿PhD Scholar Muhammad Younis Malik’s Open Defense Seminar Held at Latif University﻿Robber Killed in Karachi Police Encounter, One Electrocuted﻿Ex-AJK Leader Charged In Passport Misuse Case﻿Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s Sentence Suspension Pleas Adjourned In £190m Case﻿Supreme Court Reserves Verdict In Drug Case, Questions Conviction Basis﻿Islamabad High Court Prohibits Video Recording Within Court Premises﻿FBR Mandates Market Value Declaration In Tax Returns﻿Pakistan Must Explore New Rice Export Markets: Gilani﻿Auto Industry – Used Car Imports Approved: Pakistan To Phase Out Regulatory Duty By 2030﻿Bilawal Expresses Gratitude for PPP’s Success in Sindh By-Elections﻿BISP’s Future Uncertain: Proposed Shift To Employment Scheme Sparks Controversy﻿Sunni Secretariat Established in Azad Kashmir, Oath-Taking Ceremony of Jamiat Ahl-e-Sunnat and Sunni Supreme Council﻿International Relations – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar meets Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al Zayani﻿Growing circular debt in energy sector a serious issue: PM﻿Flood Victims Should Receive Direct Assistance from BISP:: PPP﻿Small Farmers in Sindh to Receive Fertilizer Subsidy: Bilawal Bhutto﻿Only US Can Stop Israeli Aggression and Barbarity: Former AJK President﻿Punjab Police’s Anti-Drug Campaign, 05 People Arrested, 101 Cases Registered﻿Police officer injured during robbery resistance in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony﻿Punjab Elite Force Passing Out Parade, Commitment to Tackle Hoarders and Profiteers﻿Maritime Unveiling of the plaque for the protection of global oceans and the blue economy﻿FIA Lahore Arrests Accused Involved in Visa Fraud﻿Hawala Hundi Network Busted in Peshawar, Accused Arrested, Rs 4 Crore Seized﻿Four Arrested in Gujranwala for Human Trafficking﻿Notorious Criminal Arrested During Raid in Karachi’s Korangi﻿Customs Agents Association Elections to be Held Tomorrow﻿High-horsepower tractors to be assembled in Pakistan with cooperation from Belarus﻿Pharma Industry Playing Key Role for Health of 250 Million People: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister﻿Trade – New Expo Centers to be established in Islamabad and Quetta for modern national exhibition network: Federal Minister for Commerce﻿Pakistani Troops In Saudi Arabia Reach 1,600, Says Defense Minister﻿Military Affairs – Malaysian Defence Chief Commits To Deeper Defence Cooperation With Pakistan﻿Pakistan, Syria To Establish Joint Agricultural Working Group﻿TERRORISM – Thirteen Indian-Backed Extremists Eliminated In D.I. Khan Operation﻿DIPLOMATIC – Pakistan And China Reaffirm Strong Ties At Global Development Summit﻿Diplomatice- EU Reaffirms Commitment To Pakistan’s Human Rights Progress﻿Energy – Power Outages Spark Fury In National Assembly, Regulator Summoned﻿Pakistan, Malaysia Pledge To Enhance Military Cooperation﻿King Hamad Nursing Institute Opens In Islamabad﻿Higher Education – University Of Chitral Launches Ph.D. In Economics Program﻿Pharmaceutical Industry – Pakistan Sets Ambitious $30 Billion Pharma Export Target﻿Stock Market – KSE 100 Index Sees Modest Gains Amidst Fluctuating Market﻿International Trade – UK Report Highlights Pakistan’s $800 Billion IP Loss, Reinforces Reform Urgency﻿Cricket – Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed Closes In On Top T20I Bowler Spot﻿Punjab Flood Victims Should Be Assisted Through Benazir Income Support Program: PPP﻿Gilani, EU Envoy Discuss AI Governance, Kashmir, and Trade at Parliament House﻿75,000 Families Benefit from Maryam Nawaz’s ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Program﻿A Woman’s Beauty Lies in Modesty and the Protection of Hijab: Jamaat-e-Islami Women’s Wing﻿International Relations – Pakistan Celebrates Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day, Reaffirming Strong Bilateral Ties﻿Pakistan Declares No Brotherhood With Afghanistan, Demands Refugee Return﻿Pakistan, Lithuania Pledge To Enhance Ties At UNGA﻿Islami Tehreek Pakistan and PPP Liaison, Exchange of Views on Gilgit-Baltistan Relief Operations and Political Situation﻿Russia Confirms Attendance At Key Inter-Parliamentary Summit In Islamabad﻿Pakistani Troops In Saudi Arabia Reach 1,600, Says Defense Minister﻿International Relations – Turkey Urges Kashmir Resolution At UN, Citing Dialogue As Key﻿157 out of 193 UN members formally recognize the Palestinian state: Nizam Mustafa Party﻿Diplomacy – Pakistan, Lithuania Pledge To Enhance Bilateral Ties At UNGA﻿SAPM Discusses Regulatory Reforms, Foreign Exchange, and Venture Capital Legislation with Board of Investment Delegation﻿Punjab CM: Crime Rate Reduced to Zero in Several Districts﻿Balochistan CM meets Afghan Acting Consul General, discusses Afghan refugees’ repatriation﻿Sindh CM, US envoy seek food security, Keti Bandar port project, investment in Sindh﻿Defence University Delegation Meets Chief Justice Of Pakistan﻿Public Service – Islamabad Police Extend Service Hours, Crackdown On Unlicensed Drivers Soon﻿Karachi Mayor Takes To Motorcycle, Addresses Citizen Concerns, Launches Road Projects﻿NIPA Participants Learn About Karachi’s Economic Significance, Ongoing Development﻿Fisheries – Sindh To Monitor Boats To Curb Illegal Fishing﻿Crime News – Sindh CM Vows Crackdown On Dacoits, Illegal Hydrants﻿Public Safety – Police Chief Addresses Public Concerns In Open Court﻿Flood Devastates Rice and Cotton Crops, Severely Affecting Industry and Exports: National Business Group Pakistan﻿National Bank, Sui Gas, and HESCO Staff Deployed on Election Duty in Jung Shahi By-Election Due to Government Employees’ Strike﻿OIC Demands End To Kashmir Rights Violations At UNGA﻿Pakistan And China To Expand CPEC Cooperation In Agriculture, Technology, And Railways﻿Diplomacy – Dr Mahathir Supports Pakistan-Malaysia Ties﻿OIC Backs Kashmir Self-Determination at UNGA Meeting﻿Pakistan, World Bank Chart $40 Billion Development Course At UNGA﻿Diplomatic- OIC Backs Kashmir Self-Determination, Condemns India’s Actions﻿Diplomatic- Pakistan Reaffirms Support For Peaceful Resolution Of Ukraine Conflict﻿Mobile Health Units to Serve Remote Areas: Balochistan Provincial Health Minister﻿Sahiwal Division’s First Cardiac Institute Starts Operations﻿University News – SMIU Council Approves New Courses, Focuses On Research﻿Training – HEC Senior Officers Begin Cohort-Iv Training At Civil Services Academy﻿Will continue to cooperate with institutions, believe in the rule of law: IBA﻿Holy Prophet (PBUH) Presented Solution to Complex Human Issues:: Education Experts