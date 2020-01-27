Home » General, Official News
Ambassador of Germany Bernhard Schlagheck called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House
January 27, 2020
Karachi, January 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): They discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests particularly on partnership in economy, trade and finance.






