Ambassador of Germany Bernhard Schlagheck called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House

January 27, 2020

Karachi, January 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): They discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests particularly on partnership in economy, trade and finance.

 

