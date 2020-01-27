Filing professional and property taxes till January 31 to facilitate businessmen

January 27, 2020

Karachi, January 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has directed the department to extend the deadline for filing property and professional tax is January 31, 2020 and after that no date will be extended. This he said while presiding over reviewing the meeting held in his office today.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director General Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Director Excise Karachi Iqbal Ahmed Laghari and other officers. Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the property tax and professional taxpayer should deposit their taxes before 31st January.

In case of non-payment of tax, the tax defaulting shop / house would not only be fined but it might be sealed. He asked the Department that they will be there for all kinds of guidance while the extension of professional / property tax filing date was extended to facilitate taxpayers.

Briefing the meeting, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui has said that businessmen could register their business through a simple procedure at www.excise.gos.pk and www.business-sindh.gov.pk to facilitate them properly, in this regard any information or complaint, they may call Karachi 021-32710072, Hyderabad 022-9200148, Sukkur 071-9310202, Larkana 074-9410751, Mirpur Khas 0233-9290211 and Shaheed Benazir Abad 0244-9370170.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla has requested all professional and property taxpayers to deposit their taxes in a timely manner as law abiding citizen of the country and to avoid any untoward situation as well, he concluded.

