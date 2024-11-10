Sharjah: His Excellency Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates, attended the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), where he engaged with senior leaders in the literary and publishing sectors, reinforcing the deep cultural ties and shared aspirations between Pakistan and the UAE. During a key meeting with His Excellency Ahmed Bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), Ambassador Tirmizi expressed his appreciation for SBA’s commitment to fostering a global literary community and warmly thanked His Excellency Al Ameri for supporting the inclusion of Pakistani authors and publishers at SIBF.
According to Press Information Department, Mr. Al Ameri praised Pakistan’s rich literary heritage and underscored SBA’s dedication to amplifying the global presence of Pakistani literature. He highlighted the Sharjah Lightningsource initiative, a comprehensive publishing service offering on-demand printing and distribution, noting, “With this platform, authors from any part of the world, including Pakistan, can share their work internationally without logistical challenges,” and affirmed SBA’s mission to establish Sharjah as a cultural bridge connecting global voices. Ambassador Tirmizi commended SBA’s initiatives to promote literacy and cultural exchange, underscoring the importance of platforms that cultivate readership and global literary appreciation. “Today’s readers are tomorrow’s leaders,” he remarked, further pledging the Embassy’s support in enhancing Pakistani representation at future SIBF events.
In furthering Pakistan-UAE cultural collaboration, Ambassador Tirmizi also met with His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) Free Zone. His Excellency Al Suwaidi outlined SPC’s commitment to supporting publishers, investors, and entrepreneurs by providing a world-class publishing ecosystem, establishing Sharjah as a hub for literary and cultural engagement. As part of his visit, Ambassador Tirmizi connected with Pakistani publishers and distributors, appreciating their efforts in promoting Urdu literature internationally.
At the Urdu Book World stall, he lauded Mr. Sarmad Khan for his dedication to Urdu literature, and additionally met with distributors, including Ink and Pixels Publications, Darussalam International LLC, and Qudrat Ullah Company Publications, commending their contributions to showcasing Pakistan’s literary heritage. The Ambassador showed particular interest in the Ibn Al Arabi for Research and Publishing Foundation’s work, especially a publication by Shah Wali Ullah Mohaddis Dehlivi. Originally researched and published in Lahore by the Rahimia Institute of Quranic Sciences, this esteemed work has been reprinted and distributed globally, reflecting the value of Pakistani scholarship on the international stage.
Ambassador Tirmizi’s visit to the Sharjah International Book Fair emphasized Pakistan’s dedication to strengthening cultural and literary ties with the UAE. His engagements highlighted a shared vision of literary collaboration and cross-cultural understanding, marking a significant step towards enriching the cultural landscapes of both nations.
