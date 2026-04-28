Anaqua Acquires Patrix to Expand Its IP Management Leadership

Acquisition welcomes nearly 400 IP management software (IPMS) customers into Anaqua’s client community

BOSTON, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology and services, today announced the acquisition of Patrix®, a long-standing provider of IP management software and services, whose Patricia® platform has proudly served its law firm-centric customer base for the last thirty years.

Strategic acquisitions have long been a cornerstone of Anaqua’s growth plan, now accelerating under Nordic Capital’s ownership. This acquisition further expands Anaqua’s law firm and European presence, building off its 2025 purchase of RightHub. Anaqua serves IP professionals across both corporations and law firms through continued innovation, expanded service offerings, and global scale. Anaqua views IP management software as the nucleus of effective IP practice and this acquisition deepens that foundation.

“Patrix has earned the trust of IP professionals over decades, and we have long admired the business and the team. This combination brings to Anaqua a well-served, loyal customer base along with deep IP technology and law firm expertise,” said Justin Crotty, CEO, Anaqua. “Concurrently, Patrix customers will now have the opportunity to access Anaqua’s broad capabilities, including global hosting and security infrastructure, industry-leading foreign filing, patent & trademark renewals and docketing services, and advanced AI-driven workflow tools, and analytics.”

Patricia is actively used by nearly 400 customers, including some of the largest IP law firms in the world. Anaqua will continue to support and advance the Patricia product roadmap, while also ensuring that the best-in-class features that have differentiated Patricia are thoughtfully incorporated into Anaqua’s broader platform. At the same time, Anaqua is providing Patrix clients with future-ready flexibility, supporting their current requirements while offering optional access to Anaqua’s AI-native platform as their needs evolve. In addition, customers using Patrix’s renewals service will continue without interruption.

“Our role is to meet clients where they are today, while giving them support and optionality for the future,” Crotty added. “As clients navigate the accelerating role of AI in the practice of IP, changes in the regulatory landscape and economic volatility, we want to be there as a trusted partner. When our clients win, we win.”

“I am pleased to entrust Anaqua to serve our clients during this next phase of their customer journey,” said Carina Roth Schramm, founder and majority owner of Patrix. “Our two organizations share a strong cultural alignment that is underpinned by a software-led heritage and a client-centric philosophy so I am confident that our customers’ evolving needs will be met well into the future.”

Marks Baughan Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Patrix.

About Patrix

Patrix is a long-standing provider of intellectual property (IP) management software and services, best known for its flagship solution, Patricia®, one of the most established and widely used IP management systems in the market. For decades, Patrix has supported corporate IP departments and IP law firms worldwide with technology designed specifically to meet the demands of IP practice. With deep IP domain expertise and a strong reputation for reliability and client partnership, Patrix has built enduring relationships with organizations managing complex global IP portfolios. For more information, visit: www.patrix.com.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software platforms, AQX®, PATTSY WAVE®, and RightHub® offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s needs. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over two million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit Anaqua.com, or on Anaqua’s LinkedIn.

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Anaqua

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