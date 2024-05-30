News Ticker: ﻿Poliovirus found in five more sewage samples﻿Projects underway to provide opportunities to youth: Mashhood﻿Southern Sindh likely to get above normal rainfall﻿590,445 illegal Afghans so far repatriated to Afghanistan﻿Kashmiris being victimized for demanding right to self-determination: APHC﻿Imran Khan acquitted in two more cases of May 9 violence﻿Punjab introduces new transfer policy for teachers﻿Punjab Assembly session summoned on June 3﻿Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation﻿Summer vacations announced for colleges, universities﻿Pakistan focusing on competitiveness to increase share in int’l market: Envoy﻿Young boy, sister die after eating toxic noodles in LahoreJS Bank Limited Announces Closure of Transfer Books and AGM ScheduleDawood Lawrencepur Ltd Postpones AGM with SECP ApprovalThe Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd Delays AGMOctopus Digital Limited Announces AGM DatePakistan International Container Terminal to Hold AGM on May 29Karachi Stock Exchange Shows Strong Performance in April with Rise in Market Capitalization and IndexesProgressive Insurance Company Schedules AGM for June 3Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd Granted Extension for AGM by SECPSoneri Bank Limited Announces Transfer Book Closure for Mid-JunePakistan to Offer Vocational Training to Sri Lankan Students in Medical and Religious FieldsOmani Envoy Urges Expansion of Pakistani Agricultural Exports to OmanKATI President Calls for Urgent Economic Reforms to Counter IMF’s Gloomy Trade Deficit Forecast﻿Deputy Mayor warns K-Electric against its behavior﻿Interior Minister takes notice of 15 forest fire incidents in Islamabad, Margalla Hills﻿Speakers stress need for removing bottlenecks in promotion of oil, gas sector﻿Acting President, PM express grief over tragic accident in Balochistan﻿Workshop on ‘AI’ held at Ministry of IT﻿PCB Women’s University Cricket Tournament 2024 to begin tomorrow﻿Four die of heatstroke in Sindh﻿Gold rates go down in Pakistan﻿28 killed, 17 injured as coach overturns in Washuk﻿15 years on, call to probe Shopian double rape and murder by global body﻿Punjab to recruit 30,000 teachers during summer vacations﻿Interior Minister expresses grief over loss of precious lives in traffic accident near Washuk﻿CM Murad imposes ban on transfer, posting, new recruitment in local councils﻿Pakistan, Saint Lucia formalize diplomatic relations﻿Indian army storms police station, brutally beats officers, staff in IIOJK﻿PTI Karachi continues hunger strike outside KPC﻿Farmers will be issued Benazir Hari Cards, tells Sindh CM﻿Pakistani intending pilgrim sets example of honesty﻿Pakistan sees big drop in LPG rates﻿Kashmiri doctor honored with WHO award for tobacco control﻿Murad directs SESSI to expedite issuance of Benazir Mazoor Card﻿Signs of economy stability becoming more evident: Ministry﻿CTD arrests eight suspects in operations across Sindh﻿Malaysian HC calls for enhancing trade with Pakistan up to $12b﻿Matriculation examination resumes in Karachi after weeklong break﻿Sindh CM directs school education dept to strengthen teachers training﻿ADB announces project to restore Sindh’s forests, drains, and roads﻿APCA Quetta stages rally in support of its demand﻿Over 400 loudspeakers removed from mosques in Madhya Pradesh﻿LHC instructs ECP to form additional election tribunals﻿Interior Minister embarks on visit to Europe﻿CS announces establishment of district headquarters for Rescue 1122, satellite centers﻿Int’l Day of UN Peacekeepers observed﻿Envoy underscores need to diversify Pakistani exports to Oman﻿CM Bugti shocked over tragic road accident﻿Militants shoot police officer dead in Peshawar﻿PBF asked govt to focus on Domestic Direct Investment to reverse flight of capital﻿Govt pursuing zero tolerance policy towards smuggling, power pilferage﻿Measles claims six lives in Pattoki﻿Acting President, PM express grief over tragic accident in Balochistan﻿Ahsan Iqbal receives award from Asian Productivity Organization﻿Imran’s objectives are not good for country, tells Sharjeel﻿Interior Minister leaves for UK﻿Sindh to remain in grip of heatwave till June 1st﻿Pakistan remains committed to its pursuit for peace, justice: PM﻿Armed forces felicitate nation on 26th Youm-e-Takbeer celebration﻿Nawaz Sharif reclaims PML-N presidency﻿Man gunned down in Quetta﻿Pakistan Railways to operate two special trains on Eidul Azha﻿Anti-loadshedding protesters shut Peshawar Motorway﻿Bilawal recalls Bhutto’s commitment to founding Pakistan’s nuclear programme﻿Pakistan Navy foils major drug smuggling bid﻿All appointments will be made on contract basis: CM Bugti﻿CM Maryam extends Youm-e-Takbeer greetings to nation﻿Tessori honors Pakistan US Alumni Network members﻿Balochistan CM says youth will not be left alone﻿Islamabad police arrest three people from Tanveer Ilyas’s house﻿Gold rates go down in Pakistan﻿Man kills littel son in Lahore﻿Salik Hussain calls for promoting tolerance﻿Interior Minister announces five initiatives for convenience of Islamabad’s residents﻿PM directs to minimize load-shedding﻿Rally taken out in Rawalpindi on occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer﻿PTI asks ECP, SC to take notice of Nawaz’ election as PML-N president﻿Nationwide rallies taken out to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer﻿Int’l community must play role in protecting civilians from Israeli aggression: PM﻿PM welcomes announcement of Spanish PM to recognize Palestine as independent state﻿Yusuf Raza Gillani congratulates Nawaz Sharif on election as PML-N president﻿Fire engulfs forest areas of IIOJK’s Kathua and Rajouri districts﻿Over 16,000 intending pilgrims chose short Hajj package﻿Nation observes Youm-e-Takbeer with national zeal﻿Over 16,000 intending pilgrims chose short Hajj package﻿PM takes notice of fire on Margalla hills﻿Mirwaiz rejects land allotment allegations, calls them propaganda﻿Pakistan desires to enhance ties with China: PM﻿CM Maryam vows to protect interests of farmers